Ivanka Trump mistakenly congratulates Boris Johnson on becoming prime minister of the ‘United Kingston’

Ivanka Trump has congratulated Boris Johnson on winning the contest to be prime minister of “the United Kingston.”

The first president’s daughter was congratulating Johnson, who will become prime minister on Wednesday.

Donald Trump also congratulated Johnson, tweeting: “Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great!”

Ivanka Trump’s tweet has now been deleted and replaced one which spells the United Kingdom correctly.

The tweet came shortly after Boris Johnson was selected by Conservative members as the party’s new leader. He will replace Theresa May in Downing Street on Wednesday.

The US President has previously referred to Johnson as his “friend,” and the pair are believed to have held discussions over the phone this week.