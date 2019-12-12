7 surprising men Ivanka Trump was romantically linked to before she married Jared

source Getty Images

Ivanka Trump is one half of the White House’s biggest power couples.

But before there was JaVanka, there was Bingo, and Sean, and even a Topher.

Read on to find out about some of her serious (and not-so-serious) suitors.

Believe it or not, there was a time before JaVanka.

Yup, back in the late ’90s and early 2000s, Ivanka Trump was flashing hot dog vendors (allegedly), modeling in wacky runway shows, and dating her way through the era’s most eligible bachelors.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka didn’t meet until 2007, when they were set up, sort of, by a friend, intending to help the two network in the real estate world.

“They very innocently set us up thinking that our only interest in one another would be transactional,” Ivanka told Vogue in 2015. But, to use her father’s parlance, she continued, “whenever we see them we’re like, the best deal we ever made!”

The couple briefly broke up in 2008 because Kushner was worried that Ivanka’s religious background wouldn’t jibe with his Orthodox Jewish family. But in 2009, the couple reconciled and Ivanka converted to Judaism.

In that same Vogue interview, she spoke about Jared’s favorite date night activity: Looking at real estate development sites.

“We went to this great restaurant in Brooklyn on Saturday, and all of a sudden I find myself standing on the roof of the Whole Foods in Gowanus in the pouring rain. At midnight. And he’s showing me this giant site he just bought. I’m like, ‘Huh. So this is why you chose that restaurant,'” she said.

Clearly they’re meant for each other.

But all that came later. First, Ivanka would date socialites, actors, athletes, and, reportedly, even a septuagenarian music mogul. Read on to see Ivanka’s relationship timeline.

Ivanka’s first college boyfriend was Greg Hersch, whom she met while at Georgetown University.

caption Ivanka and Greg out walking their dog Tyler in New York City in 2001. source Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images

Ivanka spent her freshman and sophomore years at Georgetown University before transferring to the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania (the alma mater of both her father and Don Jr.)

But before she made it over to Philadelphia, she met Greg Hersch, an investment banker who later went on to launch his own money management firm, Florence Capital.

The pair seemed to move relatively quickly – Trump was living with Hersch for a time in DC and the couple adopted a yellow Labrador together. They broke up in 2001.

In a 2007 interview with GQ Ivanka said that while “it’s difficult being friends with an ex,” she managed to remain friendly with Hersch.

After she and Greg broke up, Ivanka started dating socialite James “Bingo” Gubelmann in 2001.

caption Bingo Gubelmann with Ivanka attending a screening of “The Family Stone” in 2005. source Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

James – who most, including Ivanka, referred to as Bingo – and Ivanka dated for nearly four years. They ran in similar rarefied circles; both grew up in New York City and attended prestigious private schools (though at one point Ivanka and her school Chapin made a “mutual decision” for her to leave, and she was sent to the Connecticut boarding school Choate.)

Anyway! While dating Ivanka, Bingo traded on his wealthy background to produce the 2003 documentary “Born Rich,” about his cohort, and Ivanka appears in several segments of the film. He later went on to produce a slew of films, including “The Runner” and something called “My Son, My Son, What Have Ye Done?”

The pair lasted until around 2005, and then during an appearance on “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno” Ivanka did the totally chill thing of announcing their break up on air. (Hope Bingo knew before Jay Leno did).

Years later, in 2016, Bingo made the tabloids again when he was arrested along with Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden outside a bar on St. Mark’s Place on charges of cocaine possession. As a part of his post-arrest agreement, Gubelmann pledged to attend a treatment program.

Ivanka supposedly rebounded from Bingo with … Lance Armstrong.

caption Tour de France cyclist and Livestrong founder Lance Armstrong. source Getty Images

Did Ivanka ever wear one of those ubiquitous Livestrong bracelets? Chances are, yes, because she’s rumored to have briefly dated Livestrong founder and now-disgraced Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong.

Ivanka and Armstrong met in 2006 during a trip Ivanka took to Los Angeles to film scenes for “The Apprentice” according to People – though it’s unclear whether any real romance took place.

Trump told the magazine at the time, “I have tremendous respect for Lance and all he has accomplished. That said, we are just friends.” ????

Ivanka then moved on to “That 70s Show” star Topher Grace.

caption Topher Grace seemed embarrassed about his affiliation with Ivanka during a 2018 interview with the Daily Beast. source Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Yep, Topher Grace briefly dated Ivanka Trump following her split with Gubelmann, but he’s not exactly proud of it.

“Certainly it wasn’t a political statement. This was a decade ago. I met her here in New York and we went on a couple of dates,” he told the Daily Beast in 2018. “I wouldn’t say that we ‘dated,’ but… I didn’t do it for political reasons.

Despite Grace’s protestations, observers at the time said they were spotted canoodling at Ivanka’s 25th birthday party at the Las Vegas club Pure.

The pair “danced and cuddled on the VIP bed and even shared a quick kiss during the party,” reported People at the time.

Dole heir Justin Murdock had a brief dalliance with Ivanka in 2006.

caption Heir to the Dole fruit empire Justin Murdock attends the Inaugural VF Concours Invitational at Ventura Farms in 2013. source Getty Images

We’ve all gone through a bad boy phase, including, apparently Ivanka. Trump was briefly linked to Justin Murdock, heir to the Dole fruit fortune, in the mid-2000s, prior to meeting Jared.

Their love didn’t work out, and neither did Murdock’s Dole career. He left the company in 2013, and is now Senior Vice President of Investments of Castle & Cooke. Murdock’s been romantically linked with sad girl singer Lana Del Rey and Avril Lavigne, but settled down with Clint Eastwood’s granddaughter Francesca in 2017.

In July 2019, Murdock was accused of rape by an unnamed model.

It didn’t work out, so she moved on to Sean Brosnan in 2007.

caption Ivanka Trump and Sean Brosnan at the 50th Annual International Red Cross Ball at Mar A Lago on January 27, 2007. source Larry Marano/Getty Images

Sean Brosnan, son of former 007 Pierce Brosnan, is an actor and director who’s appeared in more than 20 films and TV shows. At the time he was dating Ivanka, he’d just appeared in a TV mini-series called “When Evil Calls,” and was working on a couple of other TV projects.

But alas, it was not to be, and Brosnan never even met the Donald.

“I was too smart to bring home a date or boyfriend,” she told CNN in 2016. “I was not going to subject boyfriends to the scrutiny of my father, or mother for that matter, unless I was 100% sure.”

The winner for most unlikely suitor? Quincy Jones.

source Getty Images

Motown legend Quincy Jones – father of Rashida and Kidada Jones – said in a 2018 interview with New York magazine that he dated Ivanka, and that it was her idea.

Jones expressed his distaste with Ivanka’s father, calling him “Limited mentally – a megalomaniac, narcissistic” before noting “I used to date Ivanka, you know.”

Designer Tommy Hilfiger allegedly connected the two after Ivanka asked to be introduced to the music legend. Jones was 72 and Ivanka was 25.

“I said, ‘She’s a fine motherf—.’ She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though,” he told New York’s David Marchese.

Ivanka later denied Jones’ claims through “sources” who spoke to both E! and Daily Mail and said Jones’ story wasn’t true.

And then there was the one that got away.

source Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

No, Ivanka and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady never actually dated, but her father really wishes they had.

In a 2018 profile on Jared and Ivanka, the New York Times wrote that Donald Trump had been heard by many people lamenting Ivanka’s choice of husbands.

“Jared hasn’t been so good for me,” he complained while campaigning for president in 2016.

Trump allegedly also joked that he “could have had Tom Brady” as a son-in-law. “Instead,” the president continued, “I got Jared Kushner.”

Harsh.