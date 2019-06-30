‘Painful to watch’: The French government released a video of Ivanka Trump having an awkward chat with world leaders

caption U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump looks on during a women’s empowerment event during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. source KEVIN LAMARQUE/Reuters

White House adviser Ivanka Trump went to the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, this week.

A video released by the French government shows her trying – and failing – to engage in a conversation with world leaders including Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, UK prime minister Theresa May, French president Emmanuel Macron, and IMF chairwoman Christine Lagarde.

Democratic House Representatives including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ted Lieu took the video as a chance to interrogate the role of President Donald Trump’s daughter in the US government.

The French government posted a video of White House advisor Ivanka Trump having a stilted conversation with world leaders at the 2019 G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan. Now, the video has gone viral, with some saying it exemplifies why the president’s daughter shouldn’t be used as a diplomat at one of the most important meetings in international politics.

That video was posted to Twitter by BBC journalist Parham Ghobadi.

Ivanka Trump appears to be trying to get involved in a talk among Macron, May, Trudeau and Lagarde (IMF head).

The video is released by French Presidential palace. pic.twitter.com/TJ0LULCzyQ — Parham Ghobadi (@ParhamGhobadi) June 29, 2019

The video is short and the audio isn’t entirely clear, but it does depict Ivanka in a circle with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, UK prime minister Theresa May, French president Emmanuel Macron, and IMF chairwoman Christine Lagarde.

It appears as if the leaders may be talking about women’s rights or female representation, which Trump talked about earlier at the G20. Macron can be heard saying something about “social justice” before Ivanka interrupts him. Then May says, “as soon as you talk about the economic aspect of it though, a lot of people start listening who wouldn’t otherwise listen.”

“And it’s the same with the defense side,” Trump adds. “In terms of the whole ecosystem, it’s been very male-dominated.”

The leaders’ body language and eye contact are shifted away from Ivanka. She attempts a few comments and nods and smiles in an eager fashion.

I loathe Ivanka but this is still painful to watch https://t.co/LARcLeJMJY — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 30, 2019

Some took the video as a chance to interrogate the role of President Donald Trump’s daughter in the US government. Democratic House Representatives including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ted Lieu questioned why Ivanka, the daughter of President Donald Trump who he appointed as a White House advisor, was at the G20 summit.

The daughter’s role in the US government, along with her husband Jared Kushner, has been controversial throughout Trump’s tenure. The two have security clearance and access to highly-sensitive intelligence despite senior staffers’ advice to the contrary, which included concerns over Kushner’s close relationships with foreign governments.

Ivanka said she and Kushner did not receive any preferential treatment while securing the clearances.

Trump’s business has also received scrutiny while she’s been in the White House, as it has continued to receive international trademarks despite Trump’s announcement that she would shutter it while in Washington.

I would like to hear Ivanka Trump's explanation about this video. Oh wait, Senior White House Advisor @IvankaTrump blocked me. Can you forward the below video to her and ask for her response? Thanks. P.S. Can you also ask her why Jared Kushner still has a security clearance? https://t.co/qQ4xdrrpyl — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 30, 2019

It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification. It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either. https://t.co/KCZMXJ8FD9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

I hope Americans will not forget how absolutely bizarre it is to have the daughter of a president (1) work at the WH (2) attend G20 summits and bilat meetings with world leaders and (3) give these content-free readouts. https://t.co/aCJ1DogygP — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) June 30, 2019

Ivanka went to the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, partly to speak at the women’s empowerment event. There, she called upon world leaders to do more to strengthen women’s economic freedom.

“If we propose bold solutions and challenge the limits of the past, we’ll empower women to lift their families out of poverty, to grow the economies in their countries and to deliver greater peace and prosperity to millions around the world,” Ivanka said.

However, as Business Insider’s Ellen Cranley reported, the speech was contradictory to part of her father’s track record on women’s empowerment. The Trump administration supports cutting aid “to any foreign-based organization that performs, promotes or offers information on abortion.”