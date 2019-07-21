Ivanka Trump gave her daughter a puppy named Winter for her 8th birthday

The Trumps just added another member to the family, but this time it’s a dog.

Ivanka Trump posted a picture to Instagram on Sunday of an adorable white-haired, blue-eyed puppy she got for her daughter, Arabella, for her eighth birthday.

“Meet Winter, Arabella’s birthday dream come true and the newest member of the Kushner family,” she captioned the picture.

Many debated in the comments about the dog’s breed. Some believed he is an Alaskan Klee Kai or an American Eskimo. Others said he is Pomsky, which is a cross between a Pomeranian and a Siberian Husky.

Some commenters turned political, writing they would put Winter “in a cage,” referencing the situation at the border.

Presumably, Winter is the first and only dog for the First Family. President Trump entered the White House in 2017 with no presidential pet – the first president to do so since James Polk.

The president’s first wife, Ivana, wrote in her memoir, “Donald was not a dog fan.”