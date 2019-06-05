Ivanka Trump tweeted about visiting The Hague, and Twitter lit up with jokes and memes about going to prison

caption (L-R) Donald Trump Junior, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump listen to their father, US President Donald Trump give a joint press conference at the Foreign and Commonwealth office in London on June 4, 2019, on the second day of their three-day State Visit to the UK. – US President Donald Trump turns from pomp and ceremony to politics and business on Tuesday as he meets Prime Minister Theresa May on the second day of a state visit expected to be accompanied by mass protests. source MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

First daughter Ivanka Trump got a scathing response from the internet when she tweeted excitedly that she was “en route to The Hague!”

Ivanka was on her way to the famous Dutch city for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, but her tweet went viral for an entirely different reason.

The Hague is best known as the home of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC), and Twitter laid into Ivanka with jokes and memes about going to prison.

The reception to Ivanka’s tweet was just the most recent hiccup in a slew of awkward events and encounters she experienced while accompanying her father, US President Donald Trump, on his diplomatic trip to the UK this week.

First daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump’s trip to the UK with her father has been rocky, to say the least.

En route to The Hague! ????????????????#GES2019 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2019

The Hague is best known for being the home of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC). Ivanka’s tweet came at an inconvenient time – earlier Wednesday, it was reported that the Trump administration is cracking down further on migrants coming into the US and that it has canceled English classes, soccer, and legal aid for unaccompanied minors living in US shelters.

Meanwhile, 144,000 migrants were arrested in May, the highest number in 13 years. Trump’s immigration platform, and particularly his controversial “zero tolerance” policy, has prompted critics to accuse the president of human-rights violations and cruel treatment of migrant families coming to the southern border.

Twitter appeared to reference some of those controversies when it laid into Ivanka’s tweet with jokes and memes.

This will age well. https://t.co/tIyW6m9x7e — Tufayel Ahmed (@tufayel) June 5, 2019

Walked straight into that one ????‍♂️ https://t.co/Nm2N8lRmqL — Hyder Abbasi (@HyderAbbasi) June 5, 2019

Oh you tease. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) June 5, 2019

This is the funniest thing I’ve ever readhttps://t.co/U344TdZHOM — Jesse (@Eegah) June 5, 2019

This tweet may be the GOAT. Lmao — ThisMachineKillsFascists (@BarryLBergman1) June 5, 2019

Voluntarily? — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) June 5, 2019

Ivanka’s tweet was the most recent in a slew of awkward events and encounters she experienced while accompanying her father on his diplomatic trip to the UK.

In one instance, Ivanka and national security adviser John Bolton were loudly booed when they emerged from 10 Downing Street to hold a joint news conference. Meanwhile, a photo of Ivanka and her husband, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, at Buckingham Palace was compared to scenes from horror movies.

And Ivanka’s very presence during the visit – which also included her siblings – was questioned by observers who wondered why the president’s children were traveling with him at all on a taxpayer-funded trip.

Trump himself also received a frosty welcome from the British public when he touched down in London and was met with thousands of protesters and, of course, the famous giant blimp depicting him as a baby.