How Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner built and spend their $1.1 billion fortune

caption Senior White House Advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were born into money. source REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have been a high-profile couple long before they became fixtures in the White House.

Coming from two prominent real estate families, the couple is estimated to be worth a collective $1.1 billion.

Despite holding unpaid positions, Trump and Kushner raked in at least $83 million in outside income during their first year in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are worth an estimated $1.1 billion combined.

Both hailing from prominent New York City real estate families, Kushner and Trump have had impressive houses and habits since before they settled in Washington, D.C.

Though their roles as White House advisers are unpaid, the couple reported earning at least $83 million in outside income the first year President Donald Trump was in office.

This is how they spend their family-built fortunes.

Sources have estimated that Ivanka Trump’s net worth is roughly $300 million, and Jared Kushner’s net worth could be $800 million.

source Brian Marcus/Fred Marcus Photography via Getty Images

Source: Celebrity Net Worth

An ethics filing shows that Trump and Kushner earned at least $83 million in income last year, despite being in unpaid roles with the administration.

source Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Sources: AP, The Guardian

Outside of the administration, both Jared and Ivanka have a number of ongoing professional interests.

source Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Kushner’s fortune primarily comes from his senior position with his family’s real estate business, Kushner Companies, which handled more than $7 billion in deals over the past 10 years.

Source: The New York Times

Kushner bought The New York Observer in 2006 for $10 million. A former associate told Time magazine that his father, Charles Kushner, bought the paper for his son as a “graduation present.”

Sources: The New York Times, Time Magazine, Business Insider

One of Kushner’s largest assets is the real estate investment platform he co-founded with his brother Joshua, named Cadre. His latest disclosures show the company was worth at least $25 million at the end of 2017.

source Alex Wong/Getty Images

Source: Associated Press

Trump left her family organization after her father was inaugurated in January 2016 to take on a senior role in the White House.

caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with Ivanka Trump during a roundtable discussion in the Cabinet Room of the White House. source Pat Benic-Pool/Getty Images

When Trump left her position at the Trump Organization, she received $2 million in severance, paid after her father’s inauguration.

Source: The Washington Post

The bulk of her assets are contained in a trust that controls her businesses. It was created in March 2017 to oversee her businesses and soothe ethics concerns.

Source: Washington Post

The Ivanka M. Trump Business Trust earned over $5 million in 2017, her financial disclosure forms show.

caption A woman browses the ‘Ivanka Trump Collection’ shop in the lobby at Trump Tower. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Source: Washington Post

In July, Trump announced her seven-year-old fashion label would be closing so she could focus on her work in Washington. The brand had previously been dropped by several major retailers amid outcry from customers.

caption Ivanka Trump brand high heels are on sale in the clearance section at the Century 21 department store in New York City. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

In 2017, Ivanka Trump also earned a reported $3.9 million from her stake in the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.

caption The Old Post Office Building on Pennsylvania Avenue is seen at ground breaking ceremonies for the Trump International Hotel in Washington July 23, 2014. source Reuters/Gary Cameron

Source: Politico

She also took in $289,300 from an advance for “Women Who Work”, her third book that Penguin Random House published in May 2017.

Sources: Washington Post, Amazon

After outcry over concerns the book’s profits would violate ethics guidelines, Ivanka announced she would be skipping all promotion for the book and donate the unpaid portion of her advance and future royalties to charities.

source Getty Images

Source: USA Today

Altogether, Trump made at least $12 million in 2017.

Source: Washington Post

On the spending side, Trump and Kushner pay $15,000 in rent every month for a 7,000-square-foot house in the Kalorama neighborhood of Northwest Washington, DC.

source Screenshot via Google Maps

Source: Business Insider

Picturesque Kalorama is also home to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and former President Barack and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Source: Business Insider

Before setting down roots in Washington, Jared and Ivanka’s main residence was a four-bedroom penthouse in the Trump Park Avenue building, where they’re expected to eventually return.

caption Trump Park Avenue in New York City, where President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen also has an apartment. source Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Source: Town & Country

Documents show the couple’s art collection is worth up to $25 million. Many of the pieces are from young, up-and-coming artists and are primarily showcased through her social media posts.

caption Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump attend “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology”, the 2016 Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York, New York. source Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

As part of elite DC society, Kushner and Trump’s eldest daughter Arabella attends the Jewish Primary Day School in Washington, where annual tuition runs a cool $26,100 for kids in pre-kindergarten to fifth grade.

Source: Town and Country, Jewish Primary Day School

Trump sparked controversy in a 2016 “60 Minutes” appearance when she wore a $10,800 diamond-and-gold bangle from her Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry line. Her company sent out a “Style Alert,” urging people to tune into the interview, prompting conflict of interest concerns.

source CBS/60 Minutes

Ivanka Trump uses “60 Minutes” appearance with the President-elect to hawk her $10,800 bracelet. https://t.co/RFXICkXEZ7 pic.twitter.com/sbatodRgYJ — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) November 15, 2016

Sources: The New York Post

Ivanka later prompted a wave of criticism when she posted a picture of herself in a $5,000 silver Carolina Herrera dress the same day the president signed the travel ban.

Source: MarketWatch

The couple is fond of skiing vacations, and have caused stirs at resorts in Aspen, Colorado and Whistler, Canada when they visited the busy slopes around major holidays with teams of security agents. Since she is the first daughter, they have to travel with secret service.

caption Whistler ski resort in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada. source Robert Giroux/Getty Images

Sources: The Aspen Times, Jewish Insider

When the couple took a weekend trip to a luxury hotel in the Dominican Republic in 2017, the security bill cost $58,000 in taxpayer money. They paid for their own hotel costs.

Source: Business Insider

Also in August 2017, travel and lodging expenses for the Secret Service agents who accompanied Trump and Kushner on a two-day trip to the ritzy Twin Farms resort and spa in Barnard, Vermont cost $13,940. The secret service agents reportedly stayed eight days.

caption Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump walk to join President Donald Trump aboard the Marine One helicopter. source Jacquelyn Martin

Source: NY Daily News

The political power couple has been rich all their lives, and will likely have the opportunity to pass on immense wealth to their three kids, just like their parents did for them.