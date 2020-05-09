Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus

caption Ivanka Trump. source Leah Millis/Reuters

Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant has tested positive for the coronavirus, CNN reported.

The assistant has reportedly not been around the first daughter for several weeks. Both Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, tested negative on Friday.

Earlier this week, one of President Donald Trump’s valets tested positive for the virus. And on Friday, it surfaced that Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, also tested positive.

The US is currently the global epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, which the World Health Organization designated a pandemic in March. But Trump and several Republican lawmakers are already moving to loosen social distancing guidelines and reopen businesses.

Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant has tested positive for the coronavirus, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported.

The assistant has reportedly not been around the first daughter in several weeks and has been working remotely. Collins reported that both Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, tested negative on Friday.

Earlier this week, one of President Donald Trump’s Oval Office valets tested positive for the virus. And on Friday, it surfaced that Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary and the wife of White House adviser Stephen Miller, also tested positive.

The White House told CNN that Trump and Pence were tested again as a precaution, and that both tested negative. They are tested weekly with Abbott rapid result test devices.

Trump also appeared to confirm Miller’s positive test result on Friday, saying, “She’s a wonderful young woman.”

“She tested very good for a long period of time, and then all of a sudden today she tested positive,” he said of Miller. “She hasn’t come into contact with me. She’s spent some time with the vice president.”

Trump and Pence have both drawn sharp backlash for not following the White House’s own directive to wear masks when going out in public.

Pence made headlines last week when he violated the Mayo Clinic’s policy by not wearing a mask while visiting patients at the hospital.

The Mayo Clinic tweeted but then deleted a message that it “informed” Pence about its face-mask policy before his visit.

Politico’s Dan Diamond also said a Mayo Clinic representative explained that it had communicated the policy to Pence and his staff.

Trump, meanwhile, has never worn a mask in public and has been quoted as saying that wearing one would “send the wrong message.”

He was criticized earlier this week for failing to wear one while visiting a Honeywell plant in Arizona, and the Associated Press reported that the president doesn’t want to wear a mask because he’s afraid he’ll look ridiculous and that it will harm his reelection chances.