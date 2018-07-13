A Canadian department store has mysteriously dropped Ivanka Trump products from its website overnight amid trade wars

caption Ivanka Trump products are no longer appearing on Hudson’s Bay’s website. source Mark Blinch / Reuters

Hudson’s Bay could be the latest retailer to stop selling Ivanka Trump products on its website.

The Canadian department-store mysteriously removed 150 Ivanka Trump clothing and accessories items from its website this week.

The company has not yet confirmed whether these items will be returning online and whether they have also been pulled from its stores.

Hudson’s Bay might be the latest retailer to stop selling Ivanka Trump products on its website.

Shannon Coulter, a brand and digital strategist, who started the #GrabYourWallet hashtag in October 2016to encourage people seeking a way to take concrete action against Donald Trump to boycott companies that do business with his family – tweeted on Friday morning that 150 Ivanka Trump items that were listed on the department store’s website on Thursday, had now been removed.

Hudson’s Bay did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

The Canadian department store is one of 24 retailers on Coulter’s list, spanning from huge names like Amazon and Macy’s to smaller companies like Wegmans and Filene’s Basement, that have continued to stock products made by the Trump family despite her boycott attempts in the past two years.

In the past few months, the boycott-Trump movement has gained momentum after the backlash to his immigration policies, specifically his policy of separating migrant families at the border, which he reversed amid the scrutiny, as well as Trade disputes with other countries such as Canada.

Hudson’s Bay’s decision to drop these items is particularly pertinent given that it is a Canadian store and Trump and President Trudeau are currently locked in a trade war.

According to an Ipsos Poll, 70% of Canadians now say they will start looking for ways to avoid buying US-made goods in support of their country.

The poll also found a majority of Americans and Canadians were united in support of Trudeau and in opposition to Trump in their countries’ stand-off over the renegotiation of NAFTA.