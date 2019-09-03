Ivanka Trump debuted her new bob during a trip to South America and it’s the shortest her hair has been in 14 years

caption Ivanka Trump arrives in Bogota, Colombia, on September 2. source REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Ivanka Trump sported a sleek new bob as she touched down in Bogotá, Colombia, on Monday night to promote her Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative.

It is Ivanka’s shortest haircut in nearly 15 years. She had become known for wearing her long blonde tresses sleek straight and parted down the middle.

Ivanka last had a bob in 2005.

She told Forbes in 2013 that she cut her hair short at the time to try and fit into her father’s predominantly male New York real-estate company.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ivanka Trump has a brand new ‘do, and it’s the shortest haircut she has sported in nearly 15 years.

Donald Trump’s eldest daughter sported a fresh bob as she arrived in Bogotá, Colombia, on Monday night.

Ivanka, who works as a senior adviser for her father, is currently touring South America to promote the Trump administration’s Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative (WDGP).

Photographers first got a peek of Ivanka’s sleek new hairstyle as she boarded the plane for Colombia from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday.

caption Ivanka Trump boards her plane for Colombia from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on September 2. source REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Alexa Rodulfo, Ivanka’s longtime hairstylist and makeup artist, designed the bob and cut Ivanka’s hair before the trip, it was confirmed to Insider.

She sported a navy-blue J. Crew dress with a thick red belt, and accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings.

Ivanka, 37, later changed into a $395 pleated white suit-dress designed by Badgley Mischka, according to the Daily Mail.

She paired the chic look with matching white heels and silver earrings as she descended the plane in Bogotá, where she was greeted on the runway by Colombia’s Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez.

It was then that Ivanka’s bob began making waves on social media, shocking followers who had grown accustomed to her signature long blonde locks almost always worn straight and parted down the middle.

caption Ivanka Trump and Colombian Vice President Marta Ramirez in Bogota, Colombia, on September 2. source REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Since she first began appearing at galas in New York alongside her famous father as a child, Ivanka has always favored long tresses.

In fact, the only time in the last two decades that Ivanka has sported short hair was when she chopped her locks into a bob in 2005.

Ivanka later revealed that she had decided to cut her hair short after joining the Trump Organization in 2005 and found herself in a predominantly male New York real-estate office.

“I tried to assimilate,” she told Forbes in 2013. “I wore my hair in a bob. I wore a black pantsuit.”

Ivanka has long since embraced color in her wardrobe again, but it remains unclear what inspired the fresh haircut.

On Tuesday, Ivanka launched the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs in Colombia as part of her WGDP initiative.

“I was honored to meet the 1st participants – a dynamic group of 40 women entrepreneurs!” she wrote on Instagram. “These courageous women have all overcome significant hardship to be where they are today. Like Colombia, they are not looking backward, they are looking forward.”

“These formidable women embody the spirit of the future, and I look forward to seeing your successes influence our world for the better.”

Ivanka then visited the General Santander Police Academy to pay tribute to the 22 cadets who were killed in a terrorist attack at the academy on January 17.

She will have dinner with Colombia’s President Iván Duque Márquez on Tuesday night.