Ivanka Trump is shutting down her fashion company — and reactions reveal another major division in America

By
Kate Taylor, Business Insider US
-

  • Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand announced on Tuesday that the company is shutting down.
  • Reactions to the news have been divided, with many on the right celebrating the first daughter and those on the left using the closure as evidence that progressive boycotts can produce results.
  • The brand has polarized America in recent years, with Trump supporters buying the fashion line to show support for the Trump family and those opposed to the Trump administration boycotting the line.

On Tuesday, the first daughter and executives at the Ivanka Trump brand announced that the company was shuttering.

“After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington,” Trump said in a statement. “So making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.”

Since Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, Ivanka Trump’s fashion line has inspired backlash and admiration across the US. And, with the news that the company was closing, reactions continue to reveal the divisions in how people perceive Trump and her fashion brand.

For supporters of Trump and her father’s presidency, the decision to close the company is admirable.

Others blamed liberals for the closure of the company.

More critical voices celebrated the closure of the company, which has been criticized for questionable labor practices and manufacturing products abroad.

Many on the left saw the company’s closure as evidence that boycotts worked.

And, some people simply didn’t care.

