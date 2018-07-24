Ivanka Trump is shutting down her fashion company — and reactions reveal another major division in America

Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand announced on Tuesday that the company is shutting down.

Reactions to the news have been divided, with many on the right celebrating the first daughter and those on the left using the closure as evidence that progressive boycotts can produce results.

The brand has polarized America in recent years, with Trump supporters buying the fashion line to show support for the Trump family and those opposed to the Trump administration boycotting the line.

Ivanka Trump’s controversial fashion brand is shutting down – and reactions reveal a polarized America.

On Tuesday, the first daughter and executives at the Ivanka Trump brand announced that the company was shuttering.

“After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington,” Trump said in a statement. “So making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.”

Since Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, Ivanka Trump’s fashion line has inspired backlash and admiration across the US. And, with the news that the company was closing, reactions continue to reveal the divisions in how people perceive Trump and her fashion brand.

For supporters of Trump and her father’s presidency, the decision to close the company is admirable.

.@Ivanka Trump just willingly gave up her successful fashion brand so that she could fully commit herself to serving America. Can’t imagine how difficult this decision must have been for her. God has blessed us with a family of patriots. https://t.co/JySjAaQEfy — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 24, 2018

Others blamed liberals for the closure of the company.

Politics aside, Ivanka Trump built an awesome fashion line. Great dress designs. But of course the liberals did everything they could to intimidate and push her business out of stores. #IvankaTrump — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) July 24, 2018

She had to, thanks to whining Liberals boycotting and protesting her brand because they hate her father. — william winn (@brettfan05) July 24, 2018

More critical voices celebrated the closure of the company, which has been criticized for questionable labor practices and manufacturing products abroad.

Say goodbye to Ivanka Trump's clothing line. Who knew people didn't like tacky fashion made in sweatshops? https://t.co/M89iXwlRmR — Adam Best (@adamcbest) July 24, 2018

BREAKING: Ivanka Trump is shutting down her fashion brand. Americans don’t like traitors who import cheap clothes that look terrible. Go figure. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 24, 2018

Many on the left saw the company’s closure as evidence that boycotts worked.

Ivanka Trump closing her fashion line because of consumers boycotting her products which ultimately led to major retailers dropping her is proof that actions & hate speech have consequences. Continue with the Trump boycotts, hit their pockets. — Simar (@sahluwal) July 24, 2018

Yes, it's true: Ivanka Trump is shuttering her fashion line. Things may be close at the polls. They are not at the cash register. The big hearted, fair minded people hold the majority of the consumer power and we vote every single day. #GrabYourWallet https://t.co/W4v7kzjhiP pic.twitter.com/5w03VnHLZL — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) July 24, 2018

Ivanka Trump's namesake fashion brand is shutting down Job well done Resistance. Let's make sure this family leave the White House broke and lonely and most in prison! — Mr. Weeks ✊???? (@MrDane1982) July 24, 2018

And, some people simply didn’t care.

Ivanka Trump will now be shutting down her entire tacky fashion line effective immediately. I really don’t care, do you? — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 24, 2018

I can’t figure out why I should care Ivanka is shutting down her clothing line — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 24, 2018

Read more about Ivanka Trump’s brand: