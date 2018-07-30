Ivanka Trump hasn’t posted a photo of her kids since May — and there’s a likely explanation why

caption Ivanka Trump has not posted photos of her children to her social media accounts in more than two months. source Pool/Getty Images

Ivanka Trump was criticized for sharing photos of herself and her children on social media amid reports of migrant children being separated from their parents at the United States’ border with Mexico.

Trump stayed silent on the issue until June 21, when her father signed an executive order to end the separation policy.

“Now that an EO has been signed ending family separation at the border, it is time to focus on swiftly and safely reuniting the families that have been separated,” she tweeted.

She hasn’t posted a photo of her children since May 27.

It’s been just over two months since Ivanka Trump last posted a photo of her kids on social media, and it likely shows she’s listening to her critics.

On May 27, the president’s daughter came under fire after she posted a photo of herself cuddling her two-year-old son amid news reports of children being taken from their mothers at the United States’ border with Mexico.

Her photo was accused of being “tone deaf.”

“Personally I found this to be offensive when #WhereAreTheCHILDREN is on everyone’s mind!” one Twitter user wrote.

Others begged her to take action after remaining silent on the issue: