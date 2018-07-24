Ivanka Trump’s only store has already shut down, and it’s unclear whether it will reopen

caption Ivanka Trump’s store in Trump Tower was closed after it was announced the brand was shutting down. source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

When we visited the brand’s only store on Tuesday afternoon, it was already closed.

Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand is shutting down, the company said on Tuesday.

“After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington,” Trump said in a statement. “So making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.”

When we visited the brand’s only store, located in the lobby of Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan, on Tuesday afternoon, it appeared that the store had already been shut down. The lights were off, and the doors were locked.

Three security guards at Trump Tower, who do not work for the store itself, told Business Insider that the store would be closed for the remainder of the day in light of the news of the company shutting down.

The three building employees, who asked not to be quoted, told Business Insider that although they have yet to be informed about the store’s future, they wouldn’t count on it reopening anytime soon. A spokesperson for the Ivanka Trump brand did not provide further information on the store when asked by Business Insider.

The store, the brand’s first brick-and-mortar location, opened in December 2017.

Trump’s line of clothing, shoes, and accessories will continue to be manufactured and sold by the company’s licensing partners, a representative for the brand said Tuesday.

That means shoppers will continue to be able to purchase Ivanka Trump products at retailers including Lord & Taylor, Dillards, Bloomingdales, Zappos, Amazon, and Von Maur, among others, for at least several months. One of the company’s licensing agreements, with apparel maker G-III Apparel Group Ltd., expires in December, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

