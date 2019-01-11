Ivanka Trump is reportedly under consideration to lead The World Bank

Ivanka Trump is one of the names being considered to replace The World Bank’s outgoing president, Jim Yong Kim, the Financial Times reported Friday.

Before joining the White House, she worked as a vice president of acquisitions at the Trump Organization.

She also directed her own fashion line, the Ivanka Trump brand, which was shuttered last summer.

President Donald Trump also floated Ivanka as a replacement for the outgoing US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, but ended up nominating State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert after concerns of nepotism were raised.

President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, who works as a White House adviser, is one of the names being considered as a replacement for The World Bank’s outgoing president, Jim Yong Kim, the Financial Times reported Friday.

The DC-based World Bank, founded after World War II to finance economic-development projects in emerging economies, has traditionally been led by an American. Kim’s sudden departure from the bank came as a surprise to employees and leaves the bank’s future uncertain.

The Trump administration, which has been wary of and even hostile toward Western-led international institutions like the World Bank, will now be tasked with submitting a recommendation to the bank’s board.

Other possible American nominees to lead the bank include undersecretary of the Treasury for International Affairs David Malpass, United States Agency for International Development director Mark Green, and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, the Financial Times said.

Read more: From rich kid to first daughter: The life of Ivanka Trump

Unlike some of the other proposed candidates, Ivanka does not have a background in international trade economics, but she has been a businesswoman.

Before joining the White House, she worked as a vice president for acquisitions at the Trump Organization. She also directed her own fashion line, the Ivanka Trump brand, which was shuttered last summer.

President Trump also floated Ivanka as replacement for Haley’s position, but ended up nominating State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert after concerns of nepotism were raised.

“So nice, everyone wants Ivanka Trump to be the new United Nations Ambassador. She would be incredible, but I can already hear the chants of Nepotism! We have great people that want the job,” Trump tweeted at the time.

A spokeswoman for the Treasury Department told the Financial Times that the department been sent “a significant number of recommendations for good candidates” and was “beginning the internal review process” to choose a candidate to put forth to The World Bank’s board.