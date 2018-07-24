Ivanka Trump’s fashion company is shutting down

caption Ivanka Trump. source Andrew Harnik/Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump’s fashion line is shutting down, with employees being alerted of the closure on Tuesday.

The first daughter said in a statement: “My focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington.”

The fashion company has faced boycotts since President Donald Trump’s campaign began, with backlash continuing into the Trump presidency.

Ivanka Trump’s controversial fashion brand is shutting down.

The company, which sells clothing and shoes, is being shuttered “ASAP,” Page Six and the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

“After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington,” Trump said in a statement. “So making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.”

Abigail Klem, who took over as the president of the company when Trump stepped down from day-to-day operations following the election of President Donald Trump, said in a statement that she and others at the company are “incredibly proud of the brand we have built and the content and product we’ve developed.”

“We’ve seen strong sales since the brand’s inception, which continued through this year with the successful launch of our rapidly growing e-commerce business,” Klem said in a statement.

She continued: “I know that this was a very difficult decision for Ivanka and I am very grateful for the opportunity to have led such a talented and committed team. When faced with the most unique circumstances, the team displayed strength and optimism.”

Ivanka Trump’s brand has faced boycotts since her father’s presidential campaign, with backlash continuing into the Trump presidency.

Earlier in July, department-store chain Hudson’s Bay became the latest retailer to drop the Ivanka Trump brand from its stores and website. Brands such as Nordstrom, Jet.com, and Gilt dropped the Ivanka Trump fashion line last year.

According to Rakuten Intelligence, online sales of the brand on Amazon, Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Zappos fell nearly 45% in the 12 months leading up to June, compared to the same time the previous year, the Wall Street Journal reported. In November, YouGov consumer perception survey found that Ivanka Trump’s fashion line had fallen to the bottom 10 of more than 1,600 brands analyzed.

Read more about Ivanka Trump’s brand:

This story is developing and will be updated.