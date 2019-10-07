I’ve worked with over 100 executives to improve performance, and the most successful ones always share 4 traits

source laflor/Getty Images

Laura Garnett is a performance strategist and TEDx speaker who works with CEOs and executives to identify their unique genius and purpose and craft an actionable plan to leverage them.

In her work, she’s identified four traits that reveal someone will be able to make the changes that they want. And luckily, they can all be learned.

You need to be disciplined and curious, as well as have an appetite for growth and confidence.

As a performance strategist, I work with high-level executives who have a strong desire to up their game at work. Most come to me with specific goals, like spending more time on the work they enjoy, ramping up their productivity, or becoming a stronger leader. And everyone starts with enthusiasm and a deep desire for change.

But being a leader today is challenging. The non-stop nature of work, the unpredictability of an ever-changing economy, and the number of meetings that fill our calendar mean that most of us are incredibly overwhelmed and that getting off the hamster wheel of our day-to-day lives is difficult. I can’t change our work culture, of course, so my job instead is to help people get connected to who they are, become clear about what they do best, and learn how to prioritize effectively.

Most people soar, but there are always individuals who don’t. What’s the difference? Over time, I’ve identified four traits that demonstrate to me that someone can make the change they desire. The good news? With a little effort, you, too can cultivate these traits and move toward the success that you desire.

Trait 1: They’re disciplined

When it comes to creating behavior change, working on yourself, or changing habits, discipline is key. You have to do what you say you are going to do – over and over and over again. It’s those who are disciplined who I see get the most results in the shortest period of time – which feeds positive energy into the process.

How to build it:

When you set a goal, mean it. The first part of this is making sure you’re setting the right goals – ones you’re excited and energized to work toward. The second? Embracing the structure that will allow you to stay on track. Gretchen Rubin’s book, “Better Than Before,” is a great resource for this.

Trait 2: They’re curious and open to thinking differently

When it comes to shifting how you operate, you have to be open to doing things differently – for example, prioritizing your well-being (something that is critical for success, but few people actually do), booking time in your calendar to think (which can feel awkward at first but reaps tremendous results), or being open to new career possibilities (rather than thinking inside the box you’ve always operated in). Without curiosity, it’s more often the case that people stay stuck in the work behavior habits that they’ve had their entire lives.

How to build it:

Most people think that curiosity is an innate trait, but in reality, you have to re-wire your brain in order to cultivate it. Try this: When someone makes a suggestion that sounds “too hard” or “too out of the box,” pause, ignore the messages your brain is sending you about why that’s a bad idea, and force yourself to stay open. Or, set up interactions with people you know think differently from you and listen to their ideas. Don’t share why they wouldn’t work or how you think differently – just listen. By building your curiosity muscle, you will learn that often your resistance is the only thing preventing you from trying something new.

Trait 3: They have a voracious appetite for growth

You need energy and perseverance in order to accomplish anything significant, which is why those who have a lot of it are destined for greatness. You need to be energized by your own growth and have a lot of drive for never giving up.

How to build it:

We all have drive – in fact, it’s part of being human. But if you feel like you’re lacking hunger or ambition, it could be because you’re not doing activities that tap into your Zone of Genius. In short, that’s the work you’re doing when you are using your top talents and abilities to work toward your purpose. (You can read more about the concept here or explore the exercises in my book, “The Genius Habit“). Explore what your Zone of Genius is, and see if doing work that’s more aligned with who you are ramps up your intrinsic motivation.

Trait 4: They’re confident about the value they have

Those who get the furthest fastest believe in themselves. When I am working with individuals, I help them see their own Zone of Genius. Those who can grab on to this and run with it are the ones who end up achieving their career visions faster than they ever thought possible. With these individuals, I often end up helping them craft a long-term career vision every year, because they’ve already achieved in one year what they thought would take them five.

How to build it:

Nobody is born 100% confident – instead, it’s a practice. Whenever you’re feeling a lack of confidence, see if you can reverse your thinking and build a positive mental messaging muscle. Remind yourself that your negative thoughts about yourself are just that – thoughts – and focus on your unique strengths and talents instead. Your confidence is intimately connected to this process of proactively creating positive thoughts about yourself.

Want to maximize your potential and blow through your career vision faster than you think is possible? Build the above traits or work with a performance strategist to help you. Knowing who you are and how to create the success you want is a skill. But once you learn it, the sky is the limit.