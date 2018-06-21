Izara Aishah has apologised after a photo of her hugging Dr Mahathir during Hari Raya got flamed by social media users

Actress Izara Aishah has apologized for a photo of her hugging Malaysia’s new prime minster Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. Instagram/izaraaishahofficial

Actress Izara Aishah has come under fire recently for a photo she took with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Some social media users have criticised her for hugging the Prime Minister.

She issued an apology on Monday (June 18) for the photo posted on her Instagram and Twitter pages, which was taken when she visited Dr Mahathir with her husband and in-laws over the Hari Raya holiday, The Star reported.

She posted the picture alongside the caption: “Tun reminds me of my late grandfather Khalid Ghouse. Tun is so much like him. (Love) Dada, you’re always in my prayers.”

Izara was criticized by some social media users who also accused the actor of being ‘plastic’ with Dr Mahathir’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, according to Harian Metro.

Others felt a married woman should be in such close proximity with another man.

Izara, known for her work on dramas such as “Cinta Masam Manis”, said: “Just like most Malaysians, I am always in awe every time I see YAB Tun Mahathir. A few days ago was no different, but I may have taken it a bit too far by posting a private moment during our family’s Raya visit.

“I regret that some have reacted negatively towards my posting, and to YAB Tun and family, I apologize for any hurt I may have caused for being overly expressive. Maaf zahir dan batin”, she added.

However, some social media users have also defended Izara, saying that she should not have to apologise for anything:

Why bother dear🙆🏿‍♀️ you hugged a man who is like a grandpa to us not a dark tall handsome guy like KJ for God’s sake! 🤣Apa isunya nih haihhh🤦🏿‍♀️ #fliphair & move on dear❤️ — Amoi Pekan Lama (@AmoiAwangCher) June 21, 2018

Don’t get triggered easily kak. Just scroll them away like how you scroll away people who want to see you go down. The best way is to ignore, be oblivious to their doings. After all it’s you who know yourself better. — iamsanusiz (@sanusizulkifli) June 21, 2018

I’m not sure why it has to be an issue. What I saw is just a daughter and a father figure. Hugging. That’s it. Why does it has to be complicated? Don’t we all have someone to idolize and aspire to? — iamsanusiz (@sanusizulkifli) June 21, 2018

Since the incident, Izara has deleted the photo from her social media pages.