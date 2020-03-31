iZeno Awarded Atlassian Partner of the Year 2019: Rising Star APAC

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 31 March 2020 – Atlassian announced today that iZeno Pte Ltd has been conferred the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2019: Rising Star APAC award for outstanding contribution and achievement during the calendar year of 2019. This prestigious accolade recognizes exceptional efforts in developing new business, driving thought leadership and products and services that complement Atlassian.









iZeno was one of 13 solution partner recipients honored as Partner of the Year for continuous efforts throughout the year.

“Atlassian is thrilled to recognize and honor our 2019 Partner Award recipients”, said Martin Musierowicz, Atlassian’s Head of Global Channels. “Solution Partners are instrumental to our customers’ success and we are excited to be able to highlight some of our top partners who are going above and beyond to support customers and provide Atlassian services.”

iZeno achieved the Platinum Partner level in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines within the first 12 months of becoming an Atlassian Partner. With years of experience in process management, agile development as well as DevOps and ITSM best practices, iZeno collaborates extensively with enterprises to assist in their adoption of Atlassian solutions to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

With a cloud-first strategy, iZeno offers a balanced deployment mix featuring Cloud and Data Center services.

iZeno professional services team delivers consulting, training, implementation, and locally managed services to enable customers to maximize their existing Atlassian investments and enhance existing tools with plugins (eg. Insights Asset Management, Scriptrunner, TM4J) and complementary solutions such as CloudBees and SonarQube.

“We are thrilled to be the winner of Atlassian’s Partner of the Year 2019: Rising Star APAC. The demand for DevOps and ITSM enterprise solutions continue to grow in 2020 as enterprises are quickly realizing certain and positive business outcomes with the adoption of Atlassian tools (Jira Software, Jira Service Desk, Confluence, Bitbucket, Trello, OpsGenie, etc) in their DevOps and Enterprise Service Management initiatives.





Our strengths in DevOps and ITSM solution selling and quality delivery have enabled us to develop trust and credibility with our customers and subsequently allow us to be the partner of choice throughout Southeast Asia, especially within the Financial Services Industry.” said iZeno‘s director, Mr. Jason Lin.





About iZeno

iZeno was founded in 2003 to provide enterprises with best-in-class technology solutions they need to keep their business running seamlessly. With a team of 70+ in-house innovators, we have delivered over 500 Enterprise Solutions, implemented and optimized to enable smarter insights. Our team draws on industry experiences in accomplishing a portfolio of mission-critical applications, integrating AI & Machine Learning, DevOps, ITSM, Cloud, CRM & CX, Data Analytics, and other leading technologies with our clients’ existing IT frameworks.

With a leading presence in the region, headquartered in Singapore and operations in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines, no project is too complex for us, and our team is always ready for new challenges.

To learn more visit izeno.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Learn more about DevOps solution here: https://www.izeno.com/solutions/devops/

Learn more about ITSM solution here: https://www.izeno.com/solutions/itsm/