iZeno Awarded SugarCRM Regional Reseller of the Year APAC

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 April 2019 – SugarCRM Inc., the company that helps global organizations build better business relationships, has named iZeno 2019’s Regional Reseller of the Year Award for Asia Pacific winner.









iZeno Directors, Freddy Soh (left) and Benny Ng (middle) awarded by Paul Rowan (right)



The SugarCRM Partner Awards recognize partner excellence across global, regional and customer experience categories, rewarding partners who provide significant value to SugarCRM customers.





The winners were announced at a prestigious awards ceremony in Monterey, California.





iZeno Co-founder Benny Ng said: “iZeno is thrilled to be recognized by SugarCRM for this award, huge credit for which must go to our team members who are relentless problem solvers and showcase great teamwork across our CRM, Cloud, AI, Analytics and integration practice to help our enterprise clients with their complex challenges.”





“This is the third time we’ve been named SugarCRM Reseller of the Year for APAC, and we plan to continue expanding our reach across ASEAN- delivering CRM and CX success and innovation to even more clients in Financial Services, Manufacturing and Government.”





SugarCRM chief executive officer Craig Charlton said: “I’d like to congratulate iZeno on being named one of this year’s Partner Awards winners. The award recognizes them as a key partner with a proven track record of delivering value to customers.





“Our unique channel program brings together an impressive group of CRM experts to promote partnership, growth and an overall collaborative effort that ensures the best possible experience for partners, customers and users at every level.”





About iZeno

iZeno was founded in 2003 to provide enterprises with best-in-class technology solutions they need to keep their business running seamlessly. With a team of 70+ in-house innovators, we have delivered over 500 Enterprise Solutions, implemented and optimized to enable smarter insights. Our team draws on industry experiences in accomplishing a portfolio of mission-critical applications, integrating AI & Machine Learning, DevOps, ITSM, Cloud, CRM & CX, Data Analytics, and other leading technologies with our clients’ existing IT frameworks. With a leading presence in the region, headquartered in Singapore and operations in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, no project is too complex for us, and our team is always ready for a new challenge.

To learn more visit izeno.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/izeno-pte-ltd/

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM enables businesses to create extraordinary customer relationships with the most empowering, adaptable and affordable customer relationship management (CRM) solution on the market.





Unlike traditional CRM solutions that focus primarily on management and reporting, Sugar empowers the individual, coordinating the actions of customer-facing employees and equipping them with the right information at the right time to transform the customer experience.





More than two million individuals in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM.





To learn more visit https://www.sugarcrm.com or follow @SugarCRM.



