iZENO is now an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 June 2019 – iZeno is pleased to announce the achievement of Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner status in multiple territories in ASEAN including Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.













This recognition underscores our continued investments in the development of ITSM and DevOps capabilities through training and certification for our employees. We have attained the foremost certification possible as a solution partner and have achieved the highest levels of competency across Atlassian solution offerings.

With proven expertise in DevOps and ITSM, iZeno focuses on working with enterprise clients within the Financial Services, Manufacturing and Public Sector spaces in their adoption of Atlassian solutions to accelerate their digital transformation journey.

As an Atlassian Platinum solution partner, iZeno extends consulting, implementation, and local support and services expertise designed to enable customers to maximize their existing Atlassian investments and enhance existing tools with plugins and complementary solutions such as Jenkins and Sonarqube. Platinum is the highest level of status a Solution Partner can achieve, followed by Gold and Silver.

“We are very pleased to join the exclusive cohort of Atlassian Platinum Experts in ASEAN in less than a year.





The demand for DevOps and ITSM enterprise solutions continues to grow as organizations are quickly realizing the positive impact Atlassian tools and Agile methodology provide to the organization. We are excited to offer these capabilities to help our clients improve product quality, create new efficiencies and reduce their time to market.” Said, Jason Lin, Director iZeno.





About iZeno

iZeno was founded in 2003 to provide enterprises with best-in-class technology solutions they need to keep their business running seamlessly. With a team of 70+ in-house innovators, we have delivered over 500 Enterprise Solutions, implemented and optimized to enable smarter insights. Our team draws on industry experiences in accomplishing a portfolio of mission-critical applications, integrating AI & Machine Learning, DevOps, ITSM, Cloud, CRM & CX, Data Analytics, and other leading technologies with our clients’ existing IT frameworks. With a leading presence in the region, headquartered in Singapore and operations in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, no project is too complex for us, and our team is always ready for a new challenge.