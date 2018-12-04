iZeno Pte Ltd joined the Atlassian Solution Partner Program

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – December 4, 2018 – iZeno Pte Ltd., a Singapore headquartered company with regional presence and proven expertise in DevOps and ITSM, has joined the Atlassian Solution Partner Program since September this year to help clients in financial services and manufacturing to achieve their digital transformation goals.

Software from Atlassian was created to help unleash the potential of every team through open work, and they created the Solution Partner program to recognize the depth of expertise and experience with Atlassian products. With years of experience of best practices in process management and agile development, iZeno puts forth a value proposition to implement Atlassian software for new or existing customers so enterprises can optimize output and achieve faster time-to-market.

iZeno Director, Mr Jason Lin said “Our clients are fast growing and high-performance companies, many of them have sizable project management, software development team and IT team who are the main drivers for digital transformation. Our collaboration with Atlassian means that we are better placed than ever to help them implement DevOps and ITSM best practice, tools and processes in place to improve productivity and help every team to unleash their potential. Other than reselling Atlassian product subscriptions and add-on, iZeno offers implementation, training and managed services working with the Atlassian product suite that are sure to add value to their clients.”





Learn more about iZeno’s DevOps Solutions at https://bit.ly/2PJm5l6 and ITSM solution at https://bit.ly/2yUNRER

About iZeno

iZeno was founded in 2003 to provide enterprises with best-in-class technology solutions they need to keep their business running seamlessly. With a team of 70+ in-house innovators, we have delivered over 500 Enterprise Solutions, implemented and optimized to enable smarter insights.





Our team draws on industry experiences in accomplishing a portfolio of mission-critical applications, integrating DevOps, Cloud, CRM, Data Analytics, and other leading technologies with our clients’​ existing IT frameworks.





With leading presence in the region, headquartered in Singapore and operation in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Philippines, no project is too complex for us, and our team is always ready for a new challenge.

To find out more, visit www.iZeno.com

or Follow up on Social: https://www.linkedin.com/company/izeno-pte-ltd/