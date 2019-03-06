J4 HOTELS LEGIAN Guarantees All day and All Night of Memorable Fun in Bali

BALI, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 6 March 2019 – J4 HOTELS LEGIAN is a unique hotel designed to reflect young and energetic lifestyle and located perfectly in the center of Legian area, Kuta district, a bustling tourism spot and activities. It has easy access to go anywhere, within walking distance to famous Kuta Beach.













J4 HOTELS LEGIAN guarantees all day and night of memorable fun. We accommodate all your needs for both leisure and business. Surrounded by bars, clubs, discotheques, restaurants and shops, it is right in the middle of entertainment and nightlife area. Choose what pleases you and match the mood. Eat, drink, dance, sing or just simply spend the night out with friends and colleagues.





Our food and beverages section give you great culinary experience. HEIGHT BAR & RESTAURANT serves daily breakfast, lunch and dinner. It opens for hotel and outside guests, serving authentic Indonesian and International cuisine.





Bali is the most popular island holiday destination in the Indonesian archipelago. The island is home to an ancient culture that’s known for its warm hospitality. Exotic temples and palaces set against stunning natural backdrops are some of its top attractions.





Dining in Bali presents endless choices of local or far-flung cuisine. After sunset, famous nightspots come to life offering exciting clubbing and packed dance floors. Inland, towering volcanoes and pristine jungles greet you with plenty to see and do.





Most can’t stay away from the beach for long, though. Enjoy amazing beach resorts and Hotels in any of Bali’s famous areas. These include Kuta, Legian, Seminyak , Nusa Dua where most of the great hotels and villas are right on the beach. They’re also home to most of Bali’s exciting surf spots.





About J4 Legian

The hotel was awarded Certificate of Excellence by Tripadvisor. It offers 189 simplified rooms and they are complete with double glass windows, soundproofed walls, air conditioner, King Koil Diamond Pillow Top mattress, hot and cold shower, IDD telephone, in room safe deposit box, coffee and tea maker, free Wi-Fi and LED TV 32 inch with international channels. Some rooms also come with mini bar, sofa, private balcony, bathrobes, separated bathtub and shower. There is also a spa where you can rest and relax.

For more information, please visit our website www.j4hotels.com and e-mail reservation@j4hotels.com, call center at 0811307474



