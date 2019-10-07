Ja Rule says the Fyre Festival disaster ‘wasn’t my fault,’ but admits it had elements of ‘fraud’

- Ja Rule recently appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” and answered rapid-fire questions about the disastrous Fyre Festival.
- The rapper and mogul – who co-created the ill-fated luxury event with Billy McFarland, who was sentenced to six years in jail on fraud charges – said he’d like to redo the festival.
- “Well, I mean, it wasn’t my fault, right?” Ja Rule said when Cohen asked how people could trust him. “I want to do it the right way with the right partners.”
- He did, however, walk back his previous statement that Fyre fell apart due to “false advertising, not fraud.”
- “I believe now, after everything unraveled, it was a little of both,” he said.
- Watch the video below.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.