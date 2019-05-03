caption New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford pose with their baby daughter Neve Gayford at their home on August 2, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. source Derek Henderson/Office of the Prime Minister of New Zealand via Getty Images)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is engaged to her longtime partner Clarke Gayford.

The couple has been dating since 2013.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the news on Friday afternoon local time. The couple are said to have gotten engaged over Easter weekend. Opposition leader Simon Bridges reacted to the news on Twitter.

Ardern became Prime Minister in 2017 and is one of the only world leaders in history to give birth while in office.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is engaged to her longtime partner Clarke Gayford. The couple have been dating since 2013.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the news to INSIDER on Friday afternoon local time, saying the couple got engaged over Easter weekend. According to the New Zealand Herald, the couple are believed to have spent the weekend in Mahia, located along the east coast of New Zealand’s north island, at Gayford’s family vacation home.

Ardern and Clarke welcomed a baby girl named Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford in June 2018. Ardern, 38, became one of the only world leaders in history to give birth while in office.

Ardern assumed her position as prime minister in October 2017. Since then, Gayford, 41, has taken the role of stay-at-home father while Ardern tends to her state duties.

Gayford is a TV and radio personality who is currently a presenter on a fishing documentary show, “Fish of the Day.” According to the Herald, Gayford originally reached out to Ardern about a “constituency issue” back in 2013. The two then met for coffee and discussed their shared musical interests, which later blossomed into a relationship.

“She’s definitely been the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Gayford said in an interview with the Herald in 2016.

Opposition leader Simon Bridges reacted to the news on Twitter: “Natalie and I extend our congratulations to the PM and Clarke on their engagement,” Bridges said.