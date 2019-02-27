Watch Jack Black hilariously try to recreate Chris Hemsworth’s intense workout

- Jack Black tried to recreate one of Chris Hemsworth’s recent Instagram videos that showed the “Avengers” star working out using dumbbells.
- Black shared the results in a hilarious side-by-side video that he shared online.
- Hemsworth spotted the post and reshared it, writing: “The student has become the master.”
Jack Black tried to recreate Chris Hemsworth’s rigorous workout, and the video is hilarious.
The “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star posted a side-by-side video on Instagram that showed his attempt at a Hemsworth-inspired exercise routine, using much smaller dumbbells.
“Mixing it up. Get creative. Keep moving. Variety is key! Who did it better? #ThorWorkout,” Black wrote, copying a caption recently used by Hemsworth.
In response, Hemsworth commented on the post and wrote, “Haha you legend.”
Previously, the “Avengers: Endgame” star shared a video of himself working up a sweat while doing several different exercises with large dumbbells. Upon completing a series of moves, Hemsworth kicked a punching bag and dropped to the floor.
Read more: 24 celebrities who will have the best year in 2019
Hemsworth also reposted Black’s video on Instagram and wrote: “The student has become the master.”
Fans of the Australian actor know that he often shares videos of himself exercising. In addition, he recently launched a fitness app called Centr, which gives members access to healthy recipes and workouts.
“This idea started a few years ago when I realized how lucky I was to have interacted with so many experts in the fields of mindfulness, training, nutrition, general health, and wellbeing,” Hemsworth said in a Twitter video. “I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if I could bring all those people together into one space and give you guys access to that team who have had such a profoundly positive impact on my life and made me a happier, healthier person?'”
- Read more about Chris Hemsworth:
- Hulk Hogan said he’d want Chris Hemsworth to play him in a movie 6 years ago, and now it’s actually happening
- The first trailer for ‘Men in Black: International’ features a nod to Chris Hemsworth’s Marvel role, and people are obsessed
- Chris Hemsworth gave a hitchhiker a ride to a popular Australian vacation spot in his private helicopter