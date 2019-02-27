Watch Jack Black hilariously try to recreate Chris Hemsworth’s intense workout

Jack Black tried to recreate one of Chris Hemsworth’s recent Instagram videos that showed the “Avengers” star working out using dumbbells.

Black shared the results in a hilarious side-by-side video that he shared online.

Hemsworth spotted the post and reshared it, writing: “The student has become the master.”

Jack Black tried to recreate Chris Hemsworth’s rigorous workout, and the video is hilarious.

The “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star posted a side-by-side video on Instagram that showed his attempt at a Hemsworth-inspired exercise routine, using much smaller dumbbells.

“Mixing it up. Get creative. Keep moving. Variety is key! Who did it better? #ThorWorkout,” Black wrote, copying a caption recently used by Hemsworth.

In response, Hemsworth commented on the post and wrote, “Haha you legend.”

Previously, the “Avengers: Endgame” star shared a video of himself working up a sweat while doing several different exercises with large dumbbells. Upon completing a series of moves, Hemsworth kicked a punching bag and dropped to the floor.

Hemsworth also reposted Black’s video on Instagram and wrote: “The student has become the master.”

Fans of the Australian actor know that he often shares videos of himself exercising. In addition, he recently launched a fitness app called Centr, which gives members access to healthy recipes and workouts.

“This idea started a few years ago when I realized how lucky I was to have interacted with so many experts in the fields of mindfulness, training, nutrition, general health, and wellbeing,” Hemsworth said in a Twitter video. “I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if I could bring all those people together into one space and give you guys access to that team who have had such a profoundly positive impact on my life and made me a happier, healthier person?'”