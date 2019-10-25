Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey uses his iPhone’s Screen Time feature to limit his Twitter use to 2 hours a day

caption Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The man in charge of Twitter only spends two hours a day on his platform, and he says he has his iPhone to thank.

Jack Dorsey spoke onstage at the Twitter News Summit on Thursday in an interview with BuzzFeed News’ editor-in-chief, Ben Smith. During the conversation, Dorsey revealed he restricts his time on Twitter, the platform he helped found 13 years ago, to only two hours a day.

According to tweets from multiple journalists who attended the event, Dorsey told Smith he limits his time on Twitter using an Apple feature called Screen Time. The feature was introduced in 2018 as part of iOS 12, and is meant to give users more insight into how much time they spend on each of their apps. Screen Time includes a feature that allows you to limit how much time you spend each day to a set amount, and will restrict you from accessing the app after you’ve hit that time limit.

Dorsey went on the explain that he thinks it’s more important to focus on what someone is learning from their time spent doing something, rather than the amount of time spent.

Dorsey is known for his rather unconventional habits, including when it comes to how he uses tech. Dorsey revealed in April 2018 that he doesn’t own a laptop or tablet at home or at work. Instead, the CEO of Twitter and fintech app Square does everything from his phone.

“I don’t check my phone in the morning until I am about to walk into work. When I am working on my phone I turn off notifications,” Dorsey told press at Twitter’s Australia headquarters last year. “If we have our phones open, our laptops open and all these things are coming at us, I find that we get distracted and we do other things that take away from the attention from actually why we’re meeting in the first place, and it just becomes a whole lot less effective.”

Additionally, Dorsey explained on Twitter last year that he “spends most of [his] day” in the iOS Notes app, a free note-taking platform that comes pre-installed on Apple devices.

Twitter confirmed that Dorsey doesn’t own a laptop, and that he limits his screen time.

But beyond his technology use, Dorsey’s other quirky habits have also garnered attention. Dorsey has readily discussed his penchant for a stoic lifestyle, which includes going on meditation retreats and partaking in a number of unconventional diets. He revealed in a podcast in April that his latest dieting foray is into intermittent fasting, a trend in which you increase the overnight window each day during which you don’t eat. His comments on the diet led some online to grow concerned that the tech CEO had an eating disorder.

At the News Summit on Thursday, Dorsey also shared his thoughts on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and took particular issue with his recent comments on free speech.

“Here’s some amount of revisionist history in all his storytelling,” Dorsey said Thursday, according to journalists at the event. “It takes away from the authenticity and the genuineness of what we’re trying to do.”