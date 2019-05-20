Burger King and Wendy’s slam Jack in the Box after Kim Kardashian tweets a mysterious complaint about the burger chain

caption Jack in the Box is being roasted after a cryptic tweet from Kim Kardashian West. source Jack in the Box

Kim Kardashian West sparked conversation and confusion with a cryptic tweet that indicated she had a “serious complaint” after visiting the fast-food chain Jack in the Box.

Chains including Burger King, Wendy’s, and Hooters are roasting Jack in the Box on Twitter in the aftermath of Kardashian West’s tweet.

Kardashian West is a noted lover of fast food, reportedly receiving Burger King franchise rights as a wedding gift and once being gifted a Givenchy wallet from McDonald’s.

Jack in the Box is being publicly shamed by its fast-food rivals after a cryptic tweet from Kim Kardashian West.

“Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto!” Kardashian West tweeted on Monday afternoon.

Jack in the Box responded: “Hi Kim, we are unable to DM you. Please send us a DM with how we can get in touch with your team & someone will reach out immediately.”

It is unclear what exactly the “serious complaint” is. Kardashian West clarified on Twitter that the complaint is “not about me or a wrong order. Nobody recognized me and it’s something that I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning.”

However, beyond that, both Kardashian West and Jack in the Box have kept quiet. Jack in the Box did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

The lack of clarity has not kept Jack in the Box’s fast-food rivals from jumping on the opportunity to mock the chain on Twitter.

The brands weren’t the only ones fascinated by Kardashian West’s mysterious complaint.

Steak-umm, which has developed one of the most bizarre social-media strategies in the food industry, tweeted another question on many people’s minds: “kim why are you going to jack in the box lol.”

Kardashian West and her husband, the rapper Kanye West, have a well-documented love of fast food.

When the couple wedded in 2014, West reportedly bought his bride the rights to open 10 Burger King franchises throughout Europe – though no locations were ultimately opened in the Kardashian West name. And, in 2016, McDonald’s sent Kim gift cards and a Givenchy wallet after the celebrity wrote a blog post about her favorite fast-food menu items.

If you have any information on Kim Kardashian West’s serious Jack in the Box complaint, email ktaylor@businessinsider.com.