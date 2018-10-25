Jack Ma returns to top of Forbes’ China rich list but not all were so lucky – 322 on last year’s list are now poorer

Alibaba founder Jack Ma is back at the top of Forbes’ China rich list in 2018. Reuters

Alibaba founder Jack Ma has returned to the top spot of Forbes’ China rich list after a three year absence.

His net worth of US$34.6 billion, while US$4 billion less than a year ago, saw him overtake the runner-up, Pony Ma and Hui Ka Yan, who fell from first to third place this year.

Hui, who is China Evergrande’s chairman, was the biggest loser in dollar terms on the list. According to the magazine, Hui’s wealth fell by a staggering US$11.7 billion. At the same time, Tencent’s Ma also saw his wealth fall by US$6.2 billion.

According to Forbes, credit and trade worries, tumbling stocks and a falling renminbi were all responsible for the diminished wealth of three quarters of the top 400 listees on last year’s list.

A total of 322 people in 2017’s list were affected, with 93 completely dropping out of 2018’s list. Another 229 remained on the list but are poorer, and nearly one third saw their net worth dip by 20 per cent or more.

“The world has come to associate China with wealth creation, and it is startling to see the extent of wealth destruction this year,” said Russell Flannery, editor-in-chief of Forbes China.

“China’s economy is more globalized than ever, and changes in the international landscape and business expectations had a big impact on the list,” he added.

Among the winners were Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, who came in at 11th spot after his fortune rose from US$6.8 billion to US$11.9 billion, as well as hotpot chain Haidilao founders Zhang Yong and Shi Yonghong.

Zhang and Shi are both self-made billionaires and newcomers to the list, registering fortunes of US$7.7 billion (19th place) and US$3.65 billion (66th place) respectively.

Country Gardens’ Yang Huiyan remains the youngest person and is the only woman on the top 10 with a US$17.1 billion fortune.

Read also: What we know about the 36-year-old Chinese woman who made $2 billion in just 4 days

Here are the top 10 richest people in China:

Read also: Inside the Hong Kong billionaire enclave where Alibaba founder Jack Ma may have bought a $191 million mansion