Jack Welch, the legendary former General Electric CEO who left the company 35 times more valuable than he found it, is dead at 84

caption Jack Welch. source Getty/Mike Coppola

Jack Welch, the former CEO of General Electric, has died at the age of 84.

His death was announced on Monday by his wife, Suzy, according to CNBC.

Remembering Jack Welch, known for his 20 years at the helm of General Electric. https://t.co/1WQPj2QRKp pic.twitter.com/CrURKGwlyv — CNBC (@CNBC) March 2, 2020

Welch has a legendary tenure at General Electric, in which its value rocketed from $12 billion to $410 billion, according to CNBC.

