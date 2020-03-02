Jack Welch, the former CEO of General Electric who grew the company’s stock price by 4,000%, has died at the age of 84

- source
- Welch Way
- Jack Welch, the American businessman and former CEO of General Electric, has died at the age of 84.
- Under his 21-year-long leadership at GE, the company’s stock price increased by 4,000% and revenues increased from $25 billion to $130 billion.
- Shortly before his death, Welch was estimated to be worth $720 million, according to the annual Massachusetts statewide wealth survey compiled by AffluenceIQ.
Jack Welch, an influential American businessman and former CEO of General Electric, has died at the age of 84.
Jack was the CEO of General Electric between 1981 and 2001.
Under his leadership, the company’s revenue grew from $25 billion to $130 billion, its income from $1.5 billion to $15 billion, and its market capitalization from $14 billion to $400 billion.
In 1999, Fortune named Welch the “Manager of the Century,” both for his work making GE among the world’s most valuable companies and for his influence as a managerial thinker.
Jack transformed his personal wealth as well. When he first began working at GE in 1960 as a chemical engineer, he made $10,500 a year, and by the time he left the company in 2001, he was making $16 million a year.
Jack received a $417 million severance package when he retired, which is one of the largest that any American CEO has ever received.
Despite his transformative impact on GE’s value, Welch fired over 100,000 people during his first five years as CEO, earning him the nickname of “Neutron Jack,” which he despised.
After retiring, Jack wrote multiple books, taught as a visiting professor at MIT’s Sloan School of Management, and often appeared on TV as a business commentator.
Suzy Welch, his wife at the time of his death, called Jack a “leader, business icon, management genius,” and a “lifeforce made of love,” in a statement to CNBC after his passing.
