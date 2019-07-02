caption The Red Gate Farm estate. source Christie’s International Real Estate

For $65 million, you can vacation like a first lady.

The Martha’s Vineyard estate where first lady Jacqueline (Jackie) Kennedy Onassis spent her summers has been listed for sale by her daughter Caroline Kennedy.

Jackie purchased the property, which is known as Red Gate Farm, for around $1 million in 1979. At the time of the purchase, the only building on the estate was the hunting cabin.

In 1981, architect Hugh Newell Jacobson designed both the main house and the guest house. In 2000, Caroline Kennedy renovated and expanded the main house with the help of Deborah Berke, dean of the Yale School of Architecture.

Now, the 340-acre estate includes a 6,456-square-foot main house, guest house, hunting cabin, barn, boathouse, storage building, and two garages.

Its amenities include over a mile of private beachfront, a pool, tennis court, exercise studio, vegetable garden, and blueberry patch.

Martha’s Vineyard has been known to attract big-name vacationers such as Barack Obama, the Clintons, and Amy Schumer. It’s about two hours away from Cape Cod by car (the route includes a ferry ride).

The living area in the main house.

