Vintage photos show what it was like to party alongside celebs, royals, and politicians on Jackie and Aristotle Onassis’ iconic yacht in its glamorous heyday

caption Aristotle and Jackie Onassis entertaining guests aboard the Christina. source Valef Yachts

Aristotle and Jackie Onassis owned a superyacht named the Christina and frequently entertained an impressive list of guests aboard the ship.

The infamous couple’s social circle included Hollywood stars such as Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, as well as political and royal dignitaries.

The luxury yacht is now available to rent for $100,000 per day and it outfitted to host extravagant parties.

Jackie O’s yacht parties were always invite-only.

Already a national name as former First Lady of the United States – and a legendary fashion icon – Jacqueline Kennedy gained media attention when she started dating wealthy shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis. She began frequenting his superyacht with her children in the 1960s.

Aristotle Onassis purchased the vessel – originally a convoy escort called the Stormont – at scrap value, turning it into his floating mansion, which he called the Christina. For almost two decades, the yacht served as a meeting place, a reception hall, and the “world’s most exclusive bar.”

Aristotle Onassis and Jackie Kennedy Onassis regularly entertained an elite social group aboard their legendary superyacht following their wedding in 1968. The reception – like so many other events – was held aboard the Christina.

Notable guests over the years included a long list of Hollywood stars, from Elizabeth Taylor to Marilyn Monroe. Frank Sinatra, John Wayne, and Richard Burton also visited, alongside royalty such as the Prince and Princess of Monaco.

Today, the luxury yacht is available to rent for $100,000 per day.

Keep reading for a look at some of the exclusive gatherings the Onassis hosted aboard the Christina, from a lunch with Winston Churchill to Jackie O’s own wedding.

After purchasing a convoy escort in 1954, shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis spent over $4 million transforming the vessel into a luxury yacht he called the Christina.

caption The Christina in 1968. source Bettmann / Getty Images

Once renovations were complete, Onassis used the ship as an office, residence, and private entertainment venue.

caption Aristotle in the mid-1950s, following the boat’s renovations. source FPG/Getty Images

Named after his only daughter, Aristotle and Jackie Onassis spent much of their leisure time aboard the Christina …

caption Aristotle and Jackie Onassis en route to the Caribbean Islands in 1969. source STAFF/AFP/Getty Images

… often using the ship to vacation with their children.

caption Jackie Kennedy Onassis walking with her two children, Caroline and John F. Kennedy, Jr. in Greece. source Bettmann / Getty Images

Alongside the notable Onassis and Kennedy families, the Christina hosted many well-known guests that were a part of the couple’s elite social circle.

caption Aristotle (standing center) and Jackie (seated center) hosting a lunchtime gathering aboard the Christina. source Aristotle Onassis and Jackie Kennedy Onassis entertaining guests aboard their superyacht, then called “Christina.”

Among those guests are many with easily recognizable names, as indicated by a vintage passenger list.

caption Sir Winston and Lady Clementine Churchill on a list of passengers, including the Onassis family. source Valef Yachts

Celebrities frequented intimate gatherings …

caption Aristotle Onassis (middle left) with guests such as Elizabeth Taylor (far left) and Richard Burton (far right). source Valef Yachts

… including Hollywood stars such as Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton …

caption Richard Burton, taking a phone call, and Elizabeth Taylor (right). source Valef Yachts

… and actor John Wayne.

caption John Wayne ordering a drink at the iconic Ari’s Bar — named after its owner — aboard the Christina. source Valef Yachts

The ship also doubled as the banquet hall for Aristotle and Jackie Onassis’ wedding reception.

caption The couple married on October 21, 1968. source Express Newspapers/Getty Images

Following an intimate ceremony on his private island Skorpios, the newlyweds boarded the ship with their family and friends.

caption Aristotle Onassis (center), Jackie Kennedy Onassis (center right), and her daughter Caroline Kennedy (far right). source Rolls Press/Popperfoto/Getty Images

Her reception was just one of the countless high-caliber parties Jackie hosted …

source Bill Ray/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images

… and it included guests such as her socialite sister Princess Lee Radziwill and brother-in-law, Lithuanian Prince Stanisław Albrecht Radziwiłł.

caption Caroline Kennedy (lower left) with her royal aunt, uncle, and cousin Anna Christina. source Bill Ray/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Other notable dignitaries over the years included Princess Grace of Monaco …

caption Actor Grace Kelly — who married Prince Rainier III of Monaco — boards the Christina for a 10-day Mediterranean cruise. source Bettmann / Getty Images

… alongside President Josip Broz Tito of Yugoslavia and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

caption Sir Winston Churchill (left) and President Josip Broz Tito of Yugoslavia (right) aboard the Christina in Croatia, 1960. source Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Churchill frequented the boat on numerous occasions …

caption Churchill chatting with opera singer Maria Callas. source Bill Ray/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

… alongside famous opera singer Maria Callas and her then-husband Giovanni Battista Meneghini. Today, one of the ship’s restored lounges bears her name.

caption Maria Callas (seated right) with her husband (standing right) aboard the Christina with Winston Churchill, Onassis’ first wife Athina, and other guests. Aristotle Onassis and Maria Callas’ affair ended their first marriages. source adoc-photos/Corbis via Getty Images

