Vintage photos show what it was like to party alongside celebs, royals, and politicians on Jackie and Aristotle Onassis’ iconic yacht in its glamorous heyday

- source
- Valef Yachts
- Aristotle and Jackie Onassis owned a superyacht named the Christina and frequently entertained an impressive list of guests aboard the ship.
- The infamous couple’s social circle included Hollywood stars such as Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, as well as political and royal dignitaries.
- The luxury yacht is now available to rent for $100,000 per day and it outfitted to host extravagant parties.
Jackie O’s yacht parties were always invite-only.
Already a national name as former First Lady of the United States – and a legendary fashion icon – Jacqueline Kennedy gained media attention when she started dating wealthy shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis. She began frequenting his superyacht with her children in the 1960s.
Aristotle Onassis purchased the vessel – originally a convoy escort called the Stormont – at scrap value, turning it into his floating mansion, which he called the Christina. For almost two decades, the yacht served as a meeting place, a reception hall, and the “world’s most exclusive bar.”
Read more: Take a look at the glitzy yacht once owned by Jackie O that’s been the scene of huge celebrity parties, has 17 cabins, and can now be rented for $100,000 a day
Aristotle Onassis and Jackie Kennedy Onassis regularly entertained an elite social group aboard their legendary superyacht following their wedding in 1968. The reception – like so many other events – was held aboard the Christina.
Notable guests over the years included a long list of Hollywood stars, from Elizabeth Taylor to Marilyn Monroe. Frank Sinatra, John Wayne, and Richard Burton also visited, alongside royalty such as the Prince and Princess of Monaco.
Today, the luxury yacht is available to rent for $100,000 per day.
Keep reading for a look at some of the exclusive gatherings the Onassis hosted aboard the Christina, from a lunch with Winston Churchill to Jackie O’s own wedding.
After purchasing a convoy escort in 1954, shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis spent over $4 million transforming the vessel into a luxury yacht he called the Christina.
- source
- Bettmann / Getty Images
Source: Valef Yachts
Once renovations were complete, Onassis used the ship as an office, residence, and private entertainment venue.
- source
- FPG/Getty Images
Source: Valef Yachts
Named after his only daughter, Aristotle and Jackie Onassis spent much of their leisure time aboard the Christina …
- source
- STAFF/AFP/Getty Images
Source: Getty, Robb Report
… often using the ship to vacation with their children.
- source
- Bettmann / Getty Images
Source: Getty
Alongside the notable Onassis and Kennedy families, the Christina hosted many well-known guests that were a part of the couple’s elite social circle.
- source
- Aristotle Onassis and Jackie Kennedy Onassis entertaining guests aboard their superyacht, then called “Christina.”
Source: Valef Yachts
Among those guests are many with easily recognizable names, as indicated by a vintage passenger list.
- source
- Valef Yachts
Source: Valef Yachts
Celebrities frequented intimate gatherings …
- source
- Valef Yachts
Source: Valef Yachts
… including Hollywood stars such as Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton …
- source
- Valef Yachts
Source: Business Insider, Valef Yachts
… and actor John Wayne.
- source
- Valef Yachts
Source: Business Insider, Valef Yachts, CNN
The ship also doubled as the banquet hall for Aristotle and Jackie Onassis’ wedding reception.
Following an intimate ceremony on his private island Skorpios, the newlyweds boarded the ship with their family and friends.
- source
- Rolls Press/Popperfoto/Getty Images
Source: TIME
Her reception was just one of the countless high-caliber parties Jackie hosted …
- source
- Bill Ray/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images
… and it included guests such as her socialite sister Princess Lee Radziwill and brother-in-law, Lithuanian Prince Stanisław Albrecht Radziwiłł.
- source
- Bill Ray/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Source: The Guardian
Other notable dignitaries over the years included Princess Grace of Monaco …
- source
- Bettmann / Getty Images
Source: Getty
… alongside President Josip Broz Tito of Yugoslavia and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.
- source
- Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Source: Getty
Churchill frequented the boat on numerous occasions …
- source
- Bill Ray/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Source: Valef Yachts
… alongside famous opera singer Maria Callas and her then-husband Giovanni Battista Meneghini. Today, one of the ship’s restored lounges bears her name.
- source
- adoc-photos/Corbis via Getty Images
Source: Getty, New York Times