Jackson Wang’s dream comes true World’s first wax figure to grace Madame Tussauds Hong Kong next year

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – December 17, 2018 – Madame Tussauds Hong Kong recently released a series of photos of singer-songwriter Jackson Wang Ka-Yee going through the sitting process. Born and raised in Hong Kong, Jackson was named “Hong Kong Tourism Envoy” this year. Having his world’s first wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong is special significance to both Jackson and the attraction. The wax figure, which will be personally unveiled by the celebrity, is slated for a mid-2019 debut.





























Ever since he was a child, Jackson had admired his father, a well-known former Chinese fencer, and hoped to be as successful as he was. He spoke of visiting Madame Tussauds Hong Kong with his parents when he was nine, and of wanting to have his own wax figure made after seeing all the figures of celebrities from home and abroad. Now, at 24, his dream is finally coming true.

Jackson’s sitting process lasted six hours, and he showed nothing but professionalism. To keep himself in top condition, he refrained from eating during the whole process. During the sitting process, Jackson wrote down the dream he had when he was nine and what brought him to Madame Tussauds Hong Kong: “Always follow your dream. Be hungry. Never regret on the choices you made.” After getting his measurements taken as requested by the team, he asked the staff to teach him about the wax figure making process, and even asked if they were tired after small sections of the work was completed. He won over the staff and they had nothing but praises for him.

Jackson’s presence at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong is an identification to his relentless drive and talents. In 2016, he received the Annual Variety Star Award at Tencent Video Star Awards. He was a guest host at the 2017 Asian Music Gala and won the MTV Special Award. He then released his electronic hip-hop singles including Papillon and FENDIMAN, showcasing his voice to the world. In 2018, he was named The Most Popular Newcomer of The Year at the Global Chinese Golden Chart Awards and won Choice Next Big Thing at the Teen Choice Awards, becoming a celebrity with the most Asian followers on Instagram and taking him yet another step closer to his dreams.