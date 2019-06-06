People say lipstick they ordered from beauty YouTuber Jaclyn Hill’s new brand was broken when it arrived or fell apart after a single use

caption Jaclyn Hill is a YouTuber, and founder of Jaclyn Cosmetics. source Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

On May 30, YouTuber Jaclyn Hill launched her namesake beauty brand, Jaclyn Cosmetics, which currently sells 20 shades of nude lipstick.

Many customers on Twitter say lipsticks they’ve ordered arrived damaged, and, in some cases, completely broken.

Other Twitter users say they didn’t receive their orders on time, and that the brand’s customer-service team has been unresponsive. However, some said were able to get a refund quickly.

Hill responded to some of the allegations on Twitter and urged fans to alert her if they’ve received a damaged product.

From Kylie Jenner’s walnut scrub to James Charles’ eye-shadow palette, beauty products created by celebrities and YouTube stars are often met with backlash.

Now, beauty vlogger Jaclyn Hill is facing criticism after the launch of her namesake beauty brand, Jaclyn Cosmetics. Hill announced her new company in a YouTube video on May 23, and its first line of lipsticks went on sale May 30. Currently, the brand sells 20 shades of nude lipstick – 16 of which are sold out at the time of writing – for $18 each.

But now that customers are starting to receive their orders, many say that the lipsticks are damaged on arrival. Some people have also said they have been unable to reach Hill’s customer-service team with questions and concerns.

People on Twitter who say their lipsticks arrived damaged are asking Jaclyn Hill to explain why

While some people said their lipstick was damaged upon opening, others said their products broke after a single use.

@Jaclynhill @jaclyncosmetics idk what the heck is going on but after two applications my lippie is already broken. All I did was swatch it on my arm and apply it to my lips ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/Y5ZMKf8PSP — Geovanna M. Burrell (@vannadear94) June 6, 2019

Just got my Jaclyn hill lipstick love the color but when I opened it, it was broken and slanted… @Jaclynhill @jaclyncosmetics pic.twitter.com/3IPl14XIa4 — Claudia ????????‍♀️ (@claaudiiiaaaa17) June 6, 2019

This is not right ???? they keep breaking! I haven’t even used them more than once… I picked up 2 of them today to put them on it I noticed it felt lose. I went to twist it up and saw it was broken at the bottom! ???? @Jaclynhill @jaclyncosmetics pic.twitter.com/INBU2fOn0i — Melody (@melodycgreen) June 2, 2019

I have had a similar issue after one single swipe.. it completely deteriorated. All three of the lips in my Trio are falling apart after first use. Not sure what is going on and no reply from anyone thus far from customer service pic.twitter.com/2ybG6zwJpr — Larissa Lott (@LarisMarieMUA) June 6, 2019

@jaclyncosmetics @Jaclynhill I love and have followed you for years but I want my money back one of my lipsticks came broken, paid extra for shipping and got them after ppl who didn’t pay extra and then they smell like they’re expired and they leave a film on the lip. So sad ???? — NellyBlake(Longoria) (@princesanelly) June 4, 2019

Some people say they believe the lipstick was made with a strange consistency

One Twitter user says they received a lipstick covered in “black dots.” Another described their Jaclyn Cosmetics lipstick as being “lumpy.”

So excited about my @jaclyncosmetics order! But, curious as to what these black dots are all over one of my colors? @Jaclynhill or @jaclyncosmetics can you let me know? Thanks!! — CapitalG (@capitalg_87) June 5, 2019

Hill responded to the latter tweet with a now-deleted message, in which she said she was confused by the customer, who previously described the lipsticks on Twitter as being “so creamy, so comfortable, and so nude.”

When fans asked why Hill deleted her tweet, the beauty mogul said she’s “not afraid of anything,” but that her message “seemed much more harsh” than she intended.

I am not afraid of anything! But I realized that it seemed much more harsh that it sounded in my mind, so I deleted it. Im not running from anything, honestly. — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) June 6, 2019

Later, Hill said she hasn’t “seen one other person complain” about damaged lipstick. The beauty mogul also said the fan may have ruined their lipstick by wearing it on top of another product, which could therefore create bumps.

Still, she urged her followers to alert her if they had received a damaged product, or have any other problems with their lipstick.

Honest to God, I have not seen one other person complain about this & I take my reviews very seriously. It’s obvious the lipstick was used (you could see other product on top) and since her first review was great, it’s hard to know the actual issue. — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) June 6, 2019

If you have seen any other issue like this, please send with photos & I will OF COURSE address it. I’m sorry if I come off defensive, truly! — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) June 6, 2019

Other customers took issue with the brand’s customer-service team

On Twitter, some people said that they never received their orders, and didn’t receive a response from the brand after inquiring over email. Some also expressed interest in getting their money back.

I ordered on the launch day which was 4 dayssssss ago and still have no shipping details…while others already have their lipsticks in hand…I bought these for a review and now it won't get any views since by the time I get them they'll be old news #jaclyncosmetics @Jaclynhill pic.twitter.com/N59NSCOYec — Ruta Bauzaite (@ruteliux88) June 2, 2019

I live in MN and my order’s been stuck in California since launch. ???? If it arrives broken or melted like some people’s, I’m done. ???? — Beeph????????????????✨ (@stephbengtson) June 6, 2019

Come on, @Jaclynhill. A lot of customers are having issues with their lipsticks. You may not know the issue, and that’s okay! But at least be respectful and address that you know there are issues and you’re working on finding out said issue and addressing the problem. JMO ????????‍♀️ — Ashlye ????☕️ (@AshlyeKyle) June 6, 2019

@Jaclynhill @jaclyncosmetics my order was placed at 12:03pm, minutes after it launched. I got a confirmation email. Money was taken from my account and then I receive this?? Really? Cool. #JaclynHillCosmetics pic.twitter.com/9rZkChptPI — Mayra Cruz (@cagelover702) June 1, 2019

Girl I’m right there with you a whole $319.35 I’ve emailed @jaclyncosmetics and no one… NO ONE has contacted me back it’s supposed to be here by tomorrow but considering it’s apparently never left I seriously just want my money back from @jaclyncosmetics pic.twitter.com/02SroDT2nn — ★ ???? ???????????????????????? ???? ★ (@muanicole27) June 5, 2019

Still, some fans defended Hill and her namesake brand

According to some customers, the Jaclyn Cosmetics customer-service team was quick to respond and provided refunds.

My @jaclyncosmetics lipsticks arrived broken in the mail & I was super unhappy about it. They emailed me back, apologized & gave me a full refund right away. Still love the ones that aren’t broken and I’ll definitely be buying more! Thanks @Jaclynhill ???? — Melody (@melodycgreen) June 5, 2019

Another fan argued that the lipsticks might be breaking as a result of outdoor temperatures, and that “canceling” Hill and her brand would not help the situation at hand.

the Jaclyn lippies are made with ingredients like waxes, butters, and oils. All great and all that can melt pretty easily. Its going to be 95-105 degrees in Texas this week. Do the math. Cancel culture is SO UGLY not even lipstick can help you @jaclyncosmetics @Jaclynhill — Rita (@Ritjmo) June 5, 2019

Representatives for Jaclyn Hill and Jaclyn Cosmetics did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.