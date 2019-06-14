A complete timeline of beauty YouTuber Jaclyn Hill’s disastrous lipstick launch

caption Jaclyn Hill is the founder of her namesake brand, Jaclyn Cosmetics. source Jaclyn Hill/YouTube

On May 30, YouTuber Jaclyn Hill launched her namesake beauty brand, Jaclyn Cosmetics.

The line, which sold 20 lip products, quickly faced backlash – some people didn’t agree with Hill’s definition of “nude lipstick,” while others accused the makeup mogul of editing her swatches.

Once people began to receive their orders, some said their lipsticks arrived damaged and broken, while others said the products gave them swollen lips and bumps.

Hill has since released an apology video in which she says her lipsticks are not “expired, moldy, or hazardous,” though people are now skeptical of the YouTuber’s promise to replace the products, which are said to be sold out.

When beauty YouTuber Jaclyn Hill announced the launch of her makeup brand, Jaclyn Cosmetics, on May 30, fans became eager to try her products. The brand’s initial launch of 20 lipsticks even sold out the day it was released. But, despite its initial success, Jaclyn Cosmetics was still met with controversy.

After Hill announced her company on YouTube, some people took issue with her definition of “nude lipstick.” Others then accused the makeup mogul of editing her swatches. After people received their orders from the brand, many accused Hill of selling broken products, while some said they experienced lip irritation after using them.

Here’s a look at how Jaclyn Cosmetics’ launch went from being highly anticipated to a disaster.

Jaclyn Hill announced her namesake beauty brand on May 23.

caption Jaclyn Hill shows her first beauty products on YouTube on May 23. source Jaclyn Hill/YouTube

In a YouTube video titled “Introducing Jaclyn Cosmetics!,” Hill revealed her beauty brand to fans on May 23. Throughout the video, Hill detailed her longtime dreams of creating a cosmetics brand and shared the inspiration behind each lipstick’s shade name.

She also swatched each product from her brand and listed the Jaclyn Cosmetics launch date as May 30.

“Hang on tight you guys, because there’s a lot coming,” Hill said at the end of her video. “I was not going to launch a brand, over my dead body, that had one launch, and then just faded away. I am not going to be a one-hit wonder.”

“I have so many things coming – so many lab samples that I’m wearing on my face right now – I can’t even begin to tell you,” she continued.

Hill’s announcement video — particularly her definition of “nude lipstick” — didn’t sit well with everyone.

caption Jaclyn Hill swatches her lipsticks from Jaclyn Cosmetics. source Jaclyn Hill/YouTube

According to Revelist, some people were upset by Hill’s description of her lipstick in the shade “Nude AF,” which Hill described in her video as being the “nudest nude” in the collection.

“This shade is a very nude-nude, with a neutral undertone,” Hill said in her video. “It’s not super pink-y, it’s not super cool, it’s not super warm, it’s not taupe-y, it’s not caramel, it’s not brown, it’s nude – and it is amazing.”

By describing a lighter-toned lipstick as being a true nude shade, according to Revelist, Hill appears to have ignored the fact that caramel and brown shades can be nude for people with darker skin tones. And yet, Hill reassured fans that the product can be used by everyone.

“I developed this because I figured this is a shade that everybody needs no matter what color skin tone you have, because it’s perfect to pop on the center of any neutral lip color,” she continued.

Other people weren’t convinced by swatches of lipsticks from Jaclyn Cosmetics.

caption A promotional photo shared by Jaclyn Cosmetics on its website. source Jaclyn Cosmetics

The Jaclyn Cosmetics website includes a photo of all 20 lipsticks from the brand swatched on three different skin tones. In the photo, the lipsticks appear to be pigmented and creamy.

On Instagram, however, Hill posted a different photo of lipstick swatches in which the products appear to be less pigmented. According to Revelist, this photo led many people on Reddit to accuse the makeup mogul of editing her swatches.

While some people felt that Hill’s swatches on Instagram appeared to look more orange-toned than swatches shared by her brand, according to Revelist, others felt that swatches in the promotional photo were superimposed onto the three arms entirely.

Ahead of the Jaclyn Cosmetics release date, some people questioned why influencers had not yet reviewed products from the brand.

caption Shane Dawson shares a video of his Jaclyn Cosmetics lipsticks on Instagram. source Shane Dawson/Instagram

Typically, beauty influencers and YouTubers receive makeup before it comes out so that they can publish an early review. In the case of Jaclyn Cosmetics, however, it appears that people on Hill’s public relations list did not receive their lipsticks until after the products went on sale.

YouTuber Shane Dawson, for example, appears to have received his PR box during the second week of June. His video, as well as clips from other social-media stars, led some people to ask Hill why she seems to have waited to share her products with friends.

“Is that the reason consumers got their lipsticks before the PR boxes went out so they wouldn’t say how terrible the product was?” one person wrote on Twitter.

Hill eventually responded to the concerns on Twitter, and said that while boxes were “supposed to be delivered to influencers several days before” her launch, “there was an issue that delayed them.”

As people began to receive their orders, many said their lipsticks arrived broken, damaged, and melted.

caption Jaclyn Hill showcases her new lipsticks in a YouTube video. source Jaclyn Hill/YouTube

While some people said their lipstick was damaged upon opening, others said their products broke after a single use. People also said the lipstick they ordered appeared to be melted when they were delivered.

However, some people did defend the brand and said that summer temperatures could melt, and therefore break, the lipsticks while being shipped.

Others then asked why their Jaclyn Cosmetics lipstick appeared to be covered in white fuzz and black dots.

caption A Twitter user’s lipstick appears to have been coated with white fuzz. source GinaBeautyMakeup

On Twitter, some people shared photos of lipstick that they say was coated with small white fuzz and hair when it arrived. Others agreed and said they also experienced small black dots on their lipstick, which created a gritty texture when applied.

In response to the claims, Hill said on Twitter that she hadn’t “seen one other person complain” about damaged lipstick. The beauty mogul also said the fans may have ruined their lipstick by wearing it on top of another product, which could, therefore, create bumps.

Still, she urged her followers to alert her if they had received a damaged product, or have any other problems with their lipstick.

In response to the various claims made by customers, Hill initially defended her lipsticks.

caption Hill deleted her initial response to customer complaints about her lipstick. source Jaclyn Hill/Twitter

When one person asked Hill on Twitter why she received a lipstick with “lumps” in it, Hill responded with a now-deleted message. According to a screenshot, Hill said she was confused by the customer, who previously described the lipsticks on Twitter as being “so creamy, so comfortable, and so nude.”

When fans asked why Hill deleted her tweet, the beauty mogul said she’s “not afraid of anything,” but that her message “seemed much more harsh” than she intended.

Also on Twitter, some people say they’ve experienced severe irritation on their lips — including swelling, bumps, and cold sores — after using the lipsticks.

caption Jaclyn Hill shows swatches of her lipsticks in a YouTube video. source Jaclyn Hill/YouTube

A customer named Kristy Lynn previously told INSIDER that she attempted to purchase the entire range of Jaclyn Cosmetics lipsticks when it launched but was able to buy only 10 shades, as the rest sold out quickly.

Lynn said that once her package arrived, she noticed the shade “That Girl” appeared to be packaged “a little sideways,” though the other nine appeared to be fine. Lynn added that when she swatched the lipstick, it broke in half.

Lynn said that, once she applied the shade and wore it for a few hours, she experienced her chin “breaking out,” and noticed that her arm “broke out in a rash and became itchy and red.” Lynn also told INSIDER that her bottom lip was “itchy, burning, and extremely swollen” after wearing it.

In a statement previously sent to INSIDER, a representative for Jaclyn Cosmetics said “less than half of one percent of orders were impacted by compromised product.”

“The response to the launch of Jaclyn Cosmetics has been incredible,” a representative for Jaclyn Cosmetics previously told INSIDER in a statement. “Of the incredible volume of orders that were placed at launch, we believe less than half of one percent of orders were impacted by compromised product.”

A petition was created against Jaclyn Cosmetics, garnering thousands of signatures.

caption A petition against Jaclyn Cosmetics now has more than 20,000 signatures. source Change.org

The petition was created on Monday, and, at the time of writing, has more than 20,000 signatures.

“After countless complaints and a compiled number of photographic evidence, it is safe to say the chances of receiving a ‘normal’ Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics So Rich Lipstick is incredibly slim,” the petition’s description reads. “Action needs to be taken before someone is harmed by the unknown substance affecting the products.”

Hill apologized to her fans and customers on Wednesday in a YouTube video called “My Lipsticks.”

caption Hill apologizes to fans in a new video released Wednesday. source Jaclyn Hill/YouTube

Throughout the video, Hill said she is “so sorry” to anyone who received products that are “less than perfect” from Jaclyn Cosmetics. She also assured fans that her lipsticks are safe to use, and promised to refund and replace any damaged products.

“I am so, so sorry that any of you are experiencing anything less than absolute perfection from my first launch,” Hill said in her video. “I will do whatever it takes to make it up for you. I will send you a brand new lipstick. I will pay for it myself. I will give you a full refund.”

In regards to concerns raised by customers, Hill said her lipsticks are not “expired, moldy, or hazardous,” despite what people say.

According to Hill, the black dots found by some customers are “oxygen bubbles” that are “100% safe,” while the gritty textured experienced by others is the result of lab vats not thoroughly mixing ingredients. The beauty mogul also said that white lint is the result of gloves.

Now, some people are skeptical of the YouTuber’s promise to replace the lipstick — which is said to be entirely sold out.

caption It’s unclear how Jaclyn Cosmetics will replace damaged products. source Jaclyn Cosmetics

In her apology video, Hill said that Jaclyn Cosmetics would be halting its future productions and switching to a new lab. She also promised to refund and replace any damaged lipsticks purchased by customers. But on Twitter, some people are skeptical of Hill’s claims.

Multiple people have recently sent tweets to Hill asking when and how she plans on replacing the damaged lipsticks, which are currently sold out. And of those who say they’ve already received replacements, some say their lipstick arrived damaged.

One Twitter user, for example, said on Wednesday that their replacement lipstick arrived with black dots embedded. Another person said on Thursday their replacement product seemed to be the same as the first damaged lipstick they received.

Representatives for Jaclyn Cosmetics did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.