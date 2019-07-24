Popular makeup vlogger Jaclyn Hill returns to YouTube and announces she’s ‘working on new products’ following disastrous launch of her cosmetics line

After shockingly deleting her Instagram and Twitter accounts in late June, popular makeup vlogger Jaclyn Hill has returned to YouTube.

On Tuesday, the beauty mogul released a 20-minute-long video titled “Where I’ve Been” to open up about her social media purge following the disastrous launch of her brand Jaclyn Cosmetics. Hill also said she has no plans to “address the rumors” about her company, but added that she is “working on new products.”

People on Twitter, however, are not impressed by Hill’s social media comeback, and are now criticizing the YouTuber for providing “no answers” in her video.

At the start of her new YouTube video, Hill said she felt “very uncomfortable” and might be making “the biggest mistake” of her “entire career” by addressing her followers.

“I don’t know how to do an intro today,” Hill said in her YouTube video. “I feel very uncomfortable right now, and don’t even want to be filming this because I don’t want to talk about my feelings, and what’s been going on, and all that. I’m just terrified.”

“I just want to start off by saying this video might be the biggest mistake of my entire career, but that’s okay,” she continued. “As Kurt Cobain said, ‘I’d rather be hated for who I am than loved for who I am not.’ It’s so silly, but I live by that quote. I think it’s very powerful.”

According to the YouTuber, many advised her to “let everything blow over” after the disastrous launch of her lipstick brand. Still, Hill said she’s “totally not listening to any of those people.”

“I just keep thinking, like, I built my entire career on my relationship with you guys, and that relationship is so important to me,” she continued.

“The number one thing that I want to make sure that I say to you guys that has been on my mind every single day – the strongest, most important message – is just the biggest thank you to everybody who has reached out.”

The YouTuber continued to thank those who sent messages to her mom, sister, and boyfriend, as well as the influencers who spoke to her behind the scenes.

Hill said she wanted to be careful not to ‘pull the beauty YouTuber card’ in her latest video

During her video, Hill said she didn’t want to “sit on the floor with a hoodie and no makeup” while “crying,” as she did in her previous YouTube videos regarding her beauty brand.

“I’m just terrified of seeming like a victim,” Hill said in her recent video. “I’m terrified of saying the wrong things, of people just picking this video apart – because I know it’s what’s gonna happen, and I know that it comes with the territory, of course. Like I get all of that – but I’m just still really, really scared.”

According to Hill, she filmed her latest video so that she can ‘just get back’ to creating makeup tutorials

“The purpose of today’s video is just to get on here and try to get myself back into a mental headspace where I can just get back to doing what I love – which is makeup tutorials, like that’s that’s my real passion,” she said.

Hill then discussed her past job working for MAC Cosmetics, which she said inspired her to create her own brand.

“I’ve wanted to create and own my own cosmetic brand since I worked at Mac Cosmetics at Woodfield Mall in Chicago when I was 20 years old, which was nine years ago, and that’s always been my dream,” Hill said.

“That’s why this whole thing has been so hard for me, because I completely failed,” she continued. “I’m still just like choked on those words, like, ‘My launch was a failure. It failed.'”

Though the YouTuber admitted she she ‘was almost cocky’ about the quality of her products, she said she won’t be addressing any rumors

Hill said she originally promised that her brand would be “the best thing that people have ever seen,” and that her lipsticks would be “the best” in the beauty industry.

“I was working with the best lab, with the best people, I had spent all this money, I was just like, ‘This is amazing,'” Hill said. “I was so confident to the point of cockiness.”

But despite her initial confidence, rumors circulated around Hill’s brand immediately after it launched. Many said they received broken lipsticks from Jaclyn Cosmetics, and others said the products caused swelling and bumps on their lips. Most recently, some said they believe Hill’s brand is connected to Morphe, a larger beauty brand.

My lips have been red, irritated, dry, and itchy today. Please note, i take very good care of my lips, i wear chapstick everyday and exfoliate when needed. yesterday I filmed a review & 1st impressions video #jaclynhill #jaclynhillcosmetics @Jaclynhill @jaclyncosmetics pic.twitter.com/D6a27161fm — Cynthia Garcia Hernandez (@CynthiaGarciaH3) June 11, 2019

In her recent video, however, Hill said she wouldn’t be addressing any rumors.

“There’s so many rumors out there, which honestly guys, I’m not going to address them,” Hill said. “Like I’m not here for that, because if I start to address the rumors, I would be making a video that’s two hours long. I’m not gonna do that. I know that so many people have speculations.”

Hill said she deleted her social media accounts because she wanted to focus on hiring a new ‘quality control’ team for her brand

In late June, Hill shocked her followers by deleting her Twitter and Instagram pages without any warning. At the time of this post, both accounts are still deactivated.

“It’s not because I was embarrassed,” Hill said in regards to deleting her social media pages.

Instead, Hill said she deleted her accounts to help herself focus on building a new “quality control team,” which can help her launch new makeup in the future.

“People think that I left social media because I was running away and I was hiding, and I get it,” she said. “I completely understand. That’s exactly what it looks like – that’s what I would think too.”

“But the reason I had to get away from social media and just fully delete it is because at that point, I had refunded everybody every single penny they had spent. I was humiliated, I was embarrassed, and it was time for me to start picking things up, putting the pieces back together, and rebuild.”

At the end of her video, Hill apologized to her fans, confirmed her customers were refunded, and said she’s working on creating new beauty products

While apologizing to her fans and customers, Hill said she “trusted the wrong people” while launching her brand, and “did a lot of things” that she “should not have done.”

“It’s so important to me that you guys know how sorry I am, and how embarrassed I am,” Hill said. “This has just been shocking. I messed up in more than one way. I was way too overconfident in my launch, and I was not involved enough in quality control, and I overhyped it for you guys.”

Hill also said that seeing her fans’ posts online about the quality of her products inspired her to refund every single one of her customers.

“I just feel terrible for anybody who received a lipstick that wasn’t perfect,” Hill said. ‘That’s why I gave every single person a refund.”

“People were so sweet not wanting to accept the refund, and giving their refunds to charities, and just doing such kind things,” she continued. ‘It was it was so sweet, but I just honestly I could not sleep at night.”

Still, Hill has confidence in the future of her brand, and said she’s had “several meetings” with her team to create new beauty products at “new labs.”

“A launch that I have down the road is with a completely different lab than the one that I launched my lipsticks with,” Hill said. “So we have not had to cancel that.”

Many Twitter users are still seemingly unimpressed with Hill

After Hill released her YouTube video, many said they were frustrated with the YouTuber for failing to provide answers about her brand.

Aight so Jaclyn Hill returner to YouTube yesterday with a 20 minute video…I’m unimpressed. I wasted 20 minutes of my life watching it and still got no answers. LOL unfortunately I expected that. I was hoping homegirl would prove us wrong but……………….nah. ???? — alex. (@ayeeeits_alex) July 24, 2019

Jaclyn Hill peeking out to see if it’s safe to start shilling another Morphe collab. pic.twitter.com/XlMlnCVVSu — Morgan Meyer (@morgankmeyer) July 24, 2019

When #JaclynHill comes back and start talking about her future products and plans but doesn’t explain or answer ANY questions about the lipsticks… what was the purpose of that so no recall still … cool cool cool cool — Mia_Lisa_Rawr (@Mia_Lisa_R) July 24, 2019

Since Jaclyn Hill posted that video that really said nothing of importance, why did she post it? She has something new to sell? She has a new video of paid advertisements to post but couldn't post it without addressing the #lipstickgate? What was the point? — Mary Beth Wylie (@MaryBethWylie) July 24, 2019

Jaclyn Hill putting out a “Where have I been” video without actually mentioning where she’s been? — ℜ???????????????????????? ????????????-???????????????????????????? (@Becca_del16) July 24, 2019

Jaclyn hill didn't even have anything worth listening to in her video. All I see is her realizing her views & money from YouTube were dropping and she needed something to bring that money back in — Charlotte ???????? (@xspiderwebzx) July 24, 2019

Others, however, defended the YouTuber, and argued that she’s learned from her mistakes.

i think if people are still upset at jaclyn hill they are being petty. everybody makes mistakes. and everybody handles them in different ways. she may have not done it the correct way, but she has to move on. as customers we must learn to do this too. — joby alan bond x (@jobyabondmusic) July 24, 2019

We all make mistakes! Sometimes we get so deep into our lies it turns into our version of the truth. With so many people watching you can get lost. Everyone deserves a second chance, everyone should be allowed to have their redemption story. #JaclynHill #JaclynHillCosmetics — Shantel???????? (@FinallyMommy19) July 24, 2019

people are being BRUTAL towards Jaclyn Hill. Like okay… her lipsticks were a dud. she’s working on it. Other beauty influences have messed up, but Jaclyn gets 10x more hate. Why? It’s so sad. She’s criticized for EVERYTHING. The internet has become such a TOXIC place. — ronnie (@veronniecalynn) July 24, 2019

oh god if Tati can gracefully return from publicly accusing someone of being a sexual predator, then i’m sure Jaclyn Hill can return from a product malfunction. people need to refocus their priorities and get over it. Insane how much people go of on just LIPSTICKS — over it (@Pasteliea) July 24, 2019

As recently as last week, more than 85 Twitter users said in a poll that they had yet to receive a refund from Jaclyn Cosmetics

On July 14, a Twitter user named Brit Clarke asked her followers if they’d received a refund from Jaclyn Cosmetics. She also included a poll where people could vote either “Yes I have” or “NOPEEEE!”

“Just out of curiosity, has everyone received their refunds from Jaclyn Cosmetics’ initial launch?” Clarke wrote.

Just out of curiosity…has everyone received their refunds from @jaclyncosmetics initial launch? ???? #JaclynHillCosmetics #jaclynhill — BRIT CLARKE (@_BRITCLARKE) July 14, 2019

The following day, Clarke followed up on her poll, saying that out of 123 votes, 71% of people said they did not receive a refund.

Speaking to INSIDER, Clarke said the results of her poll were “insanely disappointing.”

“Out of 123 people that voted in my poll tweet, 71% have yet to receive their refunds,” Clarke told INSIDER. “And the brand and owner have since ghosted the internet after announcing that all of their customers will be refunded without question three weeks ago.”

“I can only imagine the percentage if thousands had replied,” she said. “I will never support this brand again after seeing such disregard for their consumers and poor customer service.”

Representatives for Jaclyn Cosmetics declined to comment.