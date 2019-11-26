I tried every product in Jaclyn Hill’s new makeup line, and the YouTuber’s highlighters might just redeem her from that disastrous lipstick launch

caption Jaclyn Hill’s newest beauty products launch online starting November 26. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Jaclyn Hill’s beauty brand is launching a holiday makeup collection – which contains 12 highlighters and three brushes -on Tuesday.

Products will be available on the Jaclyn Cosmetics website for prices ranging between $20 and $120. Insider was provided with the full collection for review.

I tested the highlighter range to see if Hill could make a comeback following her brand’s disastrous lipstick launch in June.

Though Hill has made considerable mistakes throughout her career, I believe this collection might help the YouTuber redeem her reputation in the beauty industry.

In my opinion, Hill’s highlighter palettes look stunning; her loose highlighters can help you achieve extra sparkle, and her face powders provide a glow. Still, there are similar, cheaper products already on the market.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When Jaclyn Hill announced that she would be releasing new makeup in November, I was skeptical.

I had reported extensively on her line of lipsticks – which many said arrived damaged and caused lip infections – over the summer. I also knew that Hill has a rough history creating makeup with other brands. But when I watched the YouTuber reveal her holiday collection online, I became intrigued; her products looked like they were high quality and might offer promising results.

After putting the entire Jaclyn Cosmetics range to the test, I think Hill might be able to redeem her reputation in the makeup industry.

Jaclyn Hill is launching her second makeup collection on Tuesday.

caption The Jaclyn Cosmetics holiday collection is comprised of 15 products. source Jaclyn Hill/YouTube

In a YouTube video published November 14, Hill said the line would contain three different highlighter formulas, as well as three brushes to apply each one.

Insider was sent the collection for review. When I opened the press package, I immediately noticed a note from the YouTuber.

caption The inside of Jaclyn Hill’s press kit contained a note from the YouTuber. source Crystal Cox/Insider

“I am beyond excited to introduce this collection to you,” Hill wrote in the press kit for her new makeup line. “As you know, I have been a lover of highlighter for years and years, so it was only natural to create my own formulas and shades.”

“I personally need more than one kind of highlighter if I want to radiate,” her note continued. “That’s why I created three! I hope you enjoy these brilliant highlighters as much as I do! XO Jaclyn.”

I was pretty impressed when I saw the makeup in person for the first time.

caption The Jaclyn Cosmetics press kit contained every product from the brand’s new collection. source Crystal Cox/Insider

When I first watched Hill unveil the collection on her YouTube channel, I thought her highlighter range looked promising. My feelings didn’t change when I saw the products in person.

In my opinion, Jaclyn Cosmetics nailed the packaging of its newest products. Each product looks luxurious, and would add a touch of glamour to any vanity. The palettes also have a good weight to them, as do the brushes.

The jars that contain the loose products do feel a bit cheaper, in my opinion, though they still look sleek.

The Jaclyn Cosmetics holiday range includes two Accent Light Highlighter Palettes.

caption From the outside, both highlighter palettes look identical. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The $49 palettes, called Flash and Flare respectively, contain four baked highlighters each. They’re packaged in white-and-silver boxes, and are handcrafted in Italy, according to Hill.

Before trying the palettes, I was immediately taken aback by their high price tags. I understand that Hill is aiming to create a Sephora-level brand, but I think lower prices would encourage more people to give Jaclyn Cosmetics another chance.

After all, Jeffree Star Cosmetics sells $40 highlighter palettes, as does Anastasia Beverly Hills, and both brands provide more product per palette.

I tried the Flash palette, which was designed for lighter skin tones, since it would suit my complexion.

caption I tried the Flash palette, which is seen on the right. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

One thing I really appreciate about the latest Jaclyn Cosmetics collection is that it was clearly designed with a wide range of skin tones in mind.

I often avoid buying highlighter palettes, as only the two lightest shades typically work with my skin tone, but I found that the Flash palette contains four shades that I’d choose for my complexion.

So far, a few people with darker skin tones who have reviewed the collection, including YouTuber Patrick Starrr, have liked the palettes.

caption Beauty YouTuber Patrick Starrr tried a highlighter palette from Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics. source Patrick Starrr/YouTube

In her review, Refinery29’s Aimee Simeon said the Flare palette feels “like butter” and looks “super natural” on the skin. YouTuber Patrick Starrr, on the other hand, preferred the Flash version for a bolder look.

I found that the lighter palette didn’t swatch as brightly as it did in Hill’s YouTube video.

caption From left to right, there’s Gleam, Sparks, Iced, and Mesmerized. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

In her YouTube video, Hill described her highlighter palettes as being “so buttery and so beautiful.” Her description of the texture was pretty accurate. I’m not usually the biggest fan of baked formulas as they can feel dry and chalky, but these felt like smooth powders to me.

I also liked how the highlighters swatched, though they didn’t look as bright on my arm as they did on Hill in her video. From left to right, there’s Gleam, Sparks, Iced, and Mesmerized.

The Flare palette looked a lot more pigmented when swatched.

caption From left to right, there’s Glow Up, Made Ya Look, Exposure, and Turned On. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Just like the Flash palette, this version felt smooth to the touch. In my opinion, it did swatch better than the lighter product, though I think that has more to do with the deeper tones of each shade.

From left to right, there’s Glow Up, Made Ya Look, Exposure, and Turned On.

I used the Accent Light Brush, or J02, to apply the Flash palette on my face.

caption The J02 brush was designed to be used with the Jaclyn Cosmetics highlighter palettes. source Crystal Cox/Insider

When I picked up the $20 brush for the first time, it felt pretty standard, although very soft. I already own a similarly-shaped brush from Morphe, so I felt confident that I would be able to apply Hill’s highlighter in the way I usually do.

Morphe and Hill have a long-standing partnership, and have also created numerous products together. While Hill could have been inspired by the brand’s brushes, many other companies also have similar products.

I was instantly impressed by the Jaclyn Cosmetics Flash Palette.

caption I’m a big fan of the Flash palette from Jaclyn Cosmetics. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

I dipped the J02 brush into the lightest shade called Gleam, and achieved a bright glow with only one swipe. I wasn’t super impressed with the shade I chose, as it was a bit too white for my liking, but its vivid sheen was undeniable.

I’ve since used every shade in the palette, and now consider them to be some of the best highlighters I’ve ever used. In my opinion, they apply smoothly, shine brightly, and create a natural glow that still looks amazing in photographs.

The second product I tried was the Beaming Light Highlighter.

caption There are five Beaming Light Highlighters in the Jaclyn Cosmetics holiday collection. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The Jaclyn Cosmetics holiday collection includes five shades of the loose-highlight formula. Each one retails for $24, though bundles comprised of a single shade and brush will also be available for $39.

I was really surprised to see how small these highlighters actually are.

caption The Beaming Light Highlighters are the smallest product in the collection. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Though I could tell the products would be tiny by watching Hill’s YouTube video about the collection, I was still taken aback by their size when I received them in the mail.

The miniature jar – as well as the four grams of product inside – just doesn’t seem to match the $24 price tag, in my opinion. After all, Anastasia Beverly Hills sells similar products that contain six grams of highlighter for only $1 more.

When swatched, each highlighter felt smooth on the skin.

caption From left to right, there’s Extra, Amped, Bomb, High Volt, and Megawatt. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The Beaming Light Highlighters were a bit messier to use than those included in the highlighter palettes, in my experience, as there was a tiny bit of excess product that fell down my face. Still, that’s to be expected with a loose formula.

From left to right, there’s Extra, Amped, Bomb, High Volt, and Megawatt.

Because Hill is known for her bright cheekbones, I thought it would be fitting to apply the Beaming Light product on top of the highlighter I’d already applied.

caption Though the J03 brush was designed to be used with loose highlighter, I wasn’t a fan. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

To apply the lightest shade called Extra, I used the $20 Beaming Light Brush, or J03. At first, I wasn’t impressed. The highlight was looked stunning and sparkly, but it deposited in a harsh line across my cheek.

I tried to blend it smoothly with the J03 brush, but had to switch to the J02 to achieve the look I wanted.

The end result had me feeling like Jaclyn Hill.

caption In my opinion, the Beaming Light Highlighters are perfect to use before taking photos. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

I’m not afraid to go overboard with highlighter, and often apply glowing blushes and highlights to my cheeks. But, despite trying dozens of products over the years, I’ve never been able to achieve the sparkling look seen on influencers like Hill and Jeffree Star.

The combination of the Jaclyn Cosmetics Flash palette and Beaming Light Highlighter in Extra helped me achieve just that. I couldn’t believe how bright my highlight looked on camera. I’ve since worn the loose highlight on its own, and was equally impressed.

Finally, I attempted to use the Mood Light Highlighter.

caption Each Mood Light Highlighter retails for $32. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The Mood Light Highlighter is available in five shades for $32 each. According to Hill, the formula was designed to make people of “any age” with “any skin” have an “inner glow.” They’re also meant to be applied like setting powders rather than highlighters.

When Hill unveiled the powders in her YouTube video about the collection, she had trouble swatching them.

caption I poured some powder into the lid, and then applied it to my face. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

I experienced the same thing when I attempted to test the products on my arm, so I decided to focus on how the products looked on my face instead. To apply the product, I used the Mood Light Brush, or J01.

While I liked the $24 brush, it didn’t feel much different than powder brushes I already own. Still, it worked just fine to pick up powder from the lid where I’d deposited it.

At first application, I didn’t see much of a difference on my face.

caption While I liked the Mood Light Highlighter I tried, it wasn’t my favorite product. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

I swirled the lightest shade of powder across my forehead, cheeks, and chin, and couldn’t see the “inner glow” Hill had promised. When I looked closer in the mirror, however, my makeup looked a bit cakey and textured.

I had already applied setting powder earlier that morning, but that shouldn’t have been a problem, as Hill suggests applying the two together anyway. I also wasn’t a fan of the shine it provided, though that’s more of a personal preference.

I’ve since used the product on my bare skin with no other face makeup on, and was happy with the results. In my opinion, the product looks much more natural and flattering when not paired with a ton of other makeup.

Overall, I’m not sure the Jaclyn Cosmetics makeup brushes are worth their high price tags.

caption Though I liked using Jaclyn Hill’s brushes, I don’t think they’re necessary buys. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

In my opinion, Hill’s makeup brushes perfectly match her brand’s aesthetic – they’re sleek and sparkly. However, I’m not sure they’re entirely necessary.

Not only are the shapes typical for face brushes, but they’re also quite pricey, in my opinion, ranging between $20 and $24. Brands like NYX and Morphe sell tons of similar brushes for much lower prices.

Hill’s highlighters, however, might just save her reputation as a beauty-brand owner.

caption Jaclyn Hill’s latest makeup range might just save her reputation. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Ultimately, I don’t think Hill is entirely deserving of another chance. She’s had at least two failed makeup launches in the last two years, and also handled the response to her lipsticks poorly. I think it’s completely understandable and fair that people have lost trust in the YouTuber and her namesake brand.

I also think that while it’s completely on brand for Hill to create a range of highlighters, there’s a more afforadable dupe for nearly every product in this collection already on the market.

Still, I believe that those who are willing to try Hill’s new products won’t be disappointed. In my opinion, her Beaming Light Highlighters can take your look to the next level, while her Mood Light powders can give you a natural glow – if you have the right base.

Her Accent Light palettes are especially beautiful, in my opinion, and are the must-buy products from this collection. Her brushes also worked just fine in my experience.

It’s clear that Hill has learned a lesson or two from her disastrous lipstick launch, and took the creation of this collection seriously. It might take a while, but I believe this makeup range might allow Hill to slowly work her way back to the top of the beauty industry.

To learn more about the Jaclyn Cosmetics holiday collection, visit the brand’s website.