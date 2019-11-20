Jaclyn Hill says ‘so many people in the industry’ deserve her American Influencer Award more than she does

caption Jaclyn Hill attends the 2019 American Influencer Awards in Hollywood, California. source Presley Ann/Stringer/Getty Images

The 2019 American Influencer Awards were held in Hollywood, California, on Monday.

Jaclyn Hill was in attendance, and took home the award for Makeup Tutorialist of the Year.

While some people were ecstatic to learn she’d won, others questioned why she was awarded after posting only a handful of tutorials throughout the year.

The YouTuber later took to Instagram to thank fans for voting for her. She also said she believes “so many people in the industry” deserve the award more than she does.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jaclyn Hill was named the Makeup Tutorialist of the Year at the 2019 American Influencer Awards, held on Monday in Hollywood, California.

Many people have since congratulated the YouTuber on her accomplishment, though others have questioned if she’s actually deserving of the praise; not only has Hill uploaded only a handful of tutorials in 2019, but she also launched a disastrous lipstick line in June.

Now, Hill has responded to her critics, and admitted she believes “so many people in the industry” deserve the award more than she does.

caption Jaclyn Hill attends the 2019 American Influencer Awards in Hollywood, California. source Presley Ann/Stringer/Getty Images

Jaclyn Hill took home the Makeup Tutorialist of the Year award on Monday

The YouTuber got emotional as she stepped onstage at the awards show, saying: “B—- I’m not gonna cry!”

“Okay I’m not kidding – I was really hoping that I wasn’t gonna win because I suck at this, but thank you guys,” Hill said. “I mean, this has been such a hard year and I love you. This is awesome. Am I the only one who cried tonight?”

“I just gotta say, the only thing I really gotta get across to you guys because I did not prepare anything, is thank you for voting for me,” she continued. “I can’t believe this because I did not even talk about it. I just felt so insecure. But it’s just more than makeup to me. Thank you for allowing me to teach you how to feel beautiful.”

Jaclyn Hill winning the 2019 makeup tutorialist of the year on American Influencer Awards is well deserved. Bitch you're making me cry and congratufuckinglations!!!!!!! I love you @Jaclynhill ???? #americaninfluencerawards pic.twitter.com/nI7x9dkUrR — macky. (@m4ckybby) November 20, 2019

People had mixed reactions to Hill winning the award

As the awards ceremony was livestreamed on YouTube, fans immediately shared their reactions when Hill was named Makeup Tutorialist of the Year. Many of her fans, for example, seemed ecstatic about the news.

Congratulations to our girl @Jaclynhill on winning Makeup Tutorialist of the Year at the @AIAawards ???? Your speech made me burst into tears, but I hope you know how much the #JACPACK loves you & that we will forever support you! You are SO deserving Jaclyn. We love you!!! ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/JszolTt4zM — A L L Y (@glamourbyally) November 19, 2019

OMGGGGGG CONGRATULATIONS @Jaclynhill I LOVE YOU SO MUCH????????????♥️♥️ You deserve this award so much! You made me wanna cry. You’re so inspirational????♥️♥️♥️♥️ #jaclynhill #aiaawards @Jaclynhill — Ҝenzie (@KaY_Zze) November 19, 2019

I have just SOBBED watching the video of @Jaclynhill receive her american influencer award, I couldn’t think of a more deserving person, to me your passion for makeup & making people feel beautiful is so inspiring, congratulations Jaclyn❤️ I’m a crying mess oh my god — hannah (@hannah_makeupx) November 20, 2019

Congratulations!! So happy for you @Jaclynhill winning Makeup Tutorialist of the year!! I’ve seen you grow and flourish so much over the years and you are deserving of this award! Hard work pays off ???? Such a big fan and thank you for always being transparent and real ???? — alis_h (@chicago_girl07) November 20, 2019

Others, however, questioned if Hill is the most deserving influencer. Many argued that she didn’t post enough tutorials throughout 2019 – she shared five tutorials and seven other beauty videos this year- while others implied her disastrous lipstick launch should’ve disqualified her.

Congratulations to Jaclyn Hill but people like @patrickstarrr out here slayinggg the makeup game constantly and this girl hardly posts anything let alone makeup tutorials.

No shade but how she won I have no idea! pic.twitter.com/rQqWMYpL66 — Nikki ???????? (@niknak_7) November 19, 2019

Nine. Nine tutorials this whole year, and let's not forget ghosting her customers for several weeks after a failed launch. But…nine tutorials and #jaclynhill wins. What — Jess (@girl_unknownn) November 19, 2019

Imagine only showing up to work 9 days out of the year and getting an award for it. Wouldn't it be nice??!! — Kristi (@Kristij43) November 20, 2019

I cannot be the only one who doesn’t think Jaclyn hill deserved this award pic.twitter.com/cFbAcVQitM — bonnie (@bonnadjiwan) November 20, 2019

I'm a jaclyn hill fan and everything but she posted like 10 videos in 2019. Why does she deserve to win an award? — Katie (@itskat_rina) November 20, 2019

The YouTuber has since taken to social media to thank her fans and address her critics

After the American Influencer Awards, Hill took to Twitter to thank fans who showed her support.

aaawww!!! ❤️❤️ — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) November 19, 2019

It takes a strong woman to post about me. People attack! But I appreciate your constant support so much!???? — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) November 19, 2019

You guys have no idea how shocked & nervous I was. Thank you to everyone who voted. I love you guys!❤️ https://t.co/pECBsetYLb — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) November 19, 2019

I taught you to *feel beautiful. You are beautiful no matter what!!!!! It’s what is inside that counts. But makeup has a power to give us the confidence we deserve! That’s why it’s more than makeup to me!❤️ https://t.co/Q2RvybWqOS — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) November 20, 2019

On Instagram, she shared similar sentiments, and also seemingly addressed her critics. According to Hill, she believes “so many people in the industry” deserve the award more than she does.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Hill wrote on Twitter. “I was NOT expecting this award. I truly believe that so many people in the industry deserve this more than I do. But my JACPACK rides for me so hard & I could not be more grateful for you guys!”

“I can’t believe how many of you voted, I was such an emotional mess about it!” she continued. “And side note, I can’t believe I cried on stage!!!! I love you guys! THANK YOU!!!!”

Hill recently announced that she’s launching a holiday makeup collection

Prior to the awards ceremony, Hill announced in a YouTube video that her beauty brand, Jaclyn Cosmetics, will be releasing a holiday collection of highlighters. The products will be her first following the disastrous launch of her lipsticks – which many people said arrived broken and caused swelling on the lips – in June.

Representatives for Jaclyn Hill did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.