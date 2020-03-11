Jaclyn Hill says she’s prioritizing her health over creating new makeup tutorials: ‘I need help’

caption Jaclyn Hill is both a YouTuber, and the founder of her namesake brand Jaclyn Cosmetics. source Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

Jaclyn Hill opened up about her health and well-being in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

According to the YouTuber, she’s spent so much time focusing on her career in recent years that she’s started to neglect herself.

She said she’s now spending six to eight hours per day with doctors to help her “detox” her body and get back on track.

The YouTuber concluded her thread by saying that she eventually wants to get back to creating YouTube videos, but needs to prioritize her health first.

Jaclyn Hill seems to be taking a break from YouTube.

On Tuesday, the makeup mogul opened up about her health and well-being in a series of tweets, stating that people have started to question her social-media absence. She continued to say that she’s neglected her health in recent years, and is now spending more time with doctors and therapists than she is online.

“This is extremely hard for me to talk about for many reasons,” Hill wrote in her first tweet. “But I know a lot of people are wondering why I’m so absent on socials recently. I’ve decided to make my health my #1 priority. I briefly opened up about it in my video, but it’s very deep & I need help.”

Jaclyn Hill said she wants to get back to creating YouTube videos eventually, but needs to prioritize her health first

“For the past couple of years I’ve completely neglected ME,” Hill continued in a second tweet. “I’ve focused on people around me & my career but I’ve totally let myself go in the meantime. I am working with an amazing team right now to detox my body & get myself back to where I need to be.”

She then said she’d like to get back to creating YouTube videos eventually, but first needs to get her mental and physical health back on track.

“I know you guys want makeup tutorials & videos,” she said. “So do I! But I am currently spending 6-8 hours a day with doctors, IV’s & therapists because I am determined to get back to where I need to be. Please understand that I love you & can’t wait for our future.”

“But in this time of my life, I have to put myself first,” Hill wrote. “Before anything else. I hope you understand & I can’t wait to get on the other side of this & share my journey with you!”

Hill’s tweets come after criticism from some people who say she only uploads YouTube videos when selling a product

In a February YouTube video, Hill addressed people who commonly accuse her of uploading YouTube videos only when she has a product to sell. Earlier in that same video, Hill said she actually stepped away from YouTube because she had been using alcohol to “self medicate” after the failed launch of her lipstick brand in 2019.

“I just want to be totally open with you guys and be honest because I see on social media a lot, especially the past year, a lot of people saying ‘Oh you only come to YouTube when you want to sell something. You’re only present on social media when you wanna sell something. All you care about is the money,'” she said.

She continued to say that though those claims are not true, she loves to “create product” and sell makeup as part of her business.

“I’m not gonna do YouTube forever – I don’t know when my career is gonna end,” Hill said. “But especially after this video, I am definitely feeling much more excited and lighthearted to film because it has been really rough the past several months.”

Some people are continuing to critique Hill in response to her latest tweets

On Twitter, some people replied to Hill’s thread by saying that she will probably come back to YouTube only when she launches a new product. Some people cited the fact that Hill has promoted her brand and Morphe collaborations in two out of the three YouTube videos she’s released this year.

Others, however, said they support Hill and will be waiting for her videos whenever she decides to return.

Representatives for Jaclyn Hill did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.