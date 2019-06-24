YouTuber Jaclyn Hill says she’ll refund every person who bought lipstick from her brand, but some people think the products need to be recalled altogether

caption Jaclyn Hill is a YouTuber, and the founder of Jaclyn Cosmetics. source Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

On Saturday, Jaclyn Hill said on Instagram that she’d be refunding every person who purchased lipstick from her namesake beauty brand, Jaclyn Cosmetics.

In her video, the YouTuber said she has sent her lipsticks “to five different labs” and “ spent over $100,000″ in attempts to test her products.

People on social media are now speaking out against Hill’s latest video, as some feel her products are dangerous and need to be recalled.

Hill was previously accused of selling lipstick that some people say caused swelling and bumps. Others believe she was aware of her products containing black dots and white fuzz before selling them.

People who purchased lipstick from Jaclyn Cosmetics, a makeup brand created by Jaclyn Hill, can expect to receive a full refund from the company.

On Saturday, the beauty YouTuber said on Instagram that she’s sent her lipsticks “to five different labs” and “spent over $100,000” to test the products that people say caused swelling and bumps on their lips. Hill didn’t share the results of her tests, but did promise to refund every purchase, including “shipping and tax,” without any “call to action.”

But, despite her efforts, some people on social media aren’t satisfied with Hill’s promise and are now calling for a full recall of the products.

YouTuber Jaclyn Hill said she’s ‘done everything, honestly, that you can think of‘ to fix issues with her lipstick launch

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Hill commented on her latest YouTube video, called “My Lipsticks,” in which she said her lipsticks are not “expired, moldy, or hazardous.”

“I wanted to get on here and just talk to you guys in a really real way because in my last video that I posted regarding my lipsticks, I can’t even tell you how much that video makes me cringe, even though it’s only a week and a half old,” Hill said on Instagram.

“I just felt so much pressure, and panicked to get a video up,” she continued. “I just wanted to defend my brand so bad, and I look at that and I’m just like, ‘oh my gosh, Jaclyn, like calm down.’ I needed to take a step back for a moment and breathe, and I did not take that time.”

Hill also said she wanted “to focus on fixing” problems with her brand, and therefore chose to step back and “allow [her fans and customers] to get p—– off” rather than “respond to every single person on Twitter.”

Hill continued to say that she has “done everything, honestly, that you can think of” to fix problems within her brand, including consulting with CEOs of other companies.

“The last thing I want to be known as is the girl who puts out crappy products, like it breaks my heart,” Hill said. “At this point, I have sent out my lipsticks to five different labs, five different places, that test product vigorously, and spent over $100,000 on this process. It sucks and I’m so disappointed in myself.”

“I’ve just been so emotional, it’s ridiculous,” she continued. “Honestly, I’m afraid to get emotional on camera because I just know what people will say and I don’t want to seem like I’m the victim whatsoever, and I hope you know that’s not why I’m crying.”

Hill then said she “will never be working with” the lab that produced her lipsticks again, and that many employees were “fired over this.” INSIDER was unable to independently verify Hill’s statement since the lab she used is currently unknown.

She also said she’s going to “push back several launches” she had planned for her brand, and promised to refund every customer of Jaclyn Cosmetics.

“I have decided and made the decision to give every single person who purchased one of my lipsticks a full refund,” Hill said on Instagram. “I think that’s the best thing I can do at this point. I know that there are a lot of people out there – it doesn’t look like it on social media – but with all the emails in the back end, there’s a lot of people who love their lipsticks.”

“But I don’t care if 195,000 people loved a lipstick,” she continued. “If three people are having an issue, that’s what’s going to keep me awake at night. So it’s really important to me that I make this right.”

Hill then said her refunds will include shipping and tax, and that customers “don’t have to do anything” to get their money back.

“You guys don’t have to do anything, there’s no call to action,” Hill said. “Even if you don’t watch this story, or care, or you’re just out there loving your lipstick, you’re still going to receive a full refund. You’ll receive an email in the next 24 hours letting you know your refund is being processed, and you’ll have your money back in your bank account within seven business days.”

Many people are now criticizing Hill’s video, and asking for a complete recall of her lipsticks

On Twitter, many people expressed disappointment that Hill did not address the safety concerns raised regarding her lipsticks. Others seem to feel that Hill should have recalled her products entirely.

For her to do a PROPER RECALL. There is now proof that the lipsticks are moldy. These lipsticks are dangerous. Refunding people isn't enough at this point. She needs to admit they're not safe to use. — Sarah (@palepeachtweets) June 24, 2019

I need to know what @Jaclynhill is thinking. Did she ask anyone if selling old product was ok & got bad advice? Did she LEGIT think ppl wouldn't notice? Or that the problems would be few & they'd be able to bury complaints? This is next level scammer. #jaclynhill #JaclynCosmetics — JaclynsFirstFace (@FaceJaclyns) June 24, 2019

I never supported you @Jaclynhill, i have nothing against you whatsoever, i simply don'y follow you, i never wanted you or any influencer i don't follow to fail in their projects and business, but this is absolutely NOT OKAY, face it like an adult and a professional. — Adryana Taylor ???? (@adryanattaylor) June 24, 2019

Thoughts on the @Jaclynhill video: Full makeup, filters, and an "Empowered Women" t-shirt? Subliminal messaging (for the stans). Gotta give her props, she's an elite-level con artist. It's a masterclass in deception – mesmerizing and terrifying all at the same time. #StillLying — Kevin James Bennett (@KJBennettBeauty) June 23, 2019

The part that got me was literally all of it. You missed us but you’ve gone months without posting. You wanted to “give us time to be pissed off.” Wtf?! You spent $100k on tests but we see no results. Soft recall means lab tests were bad and she’s trying to save face, IMO. — MUAdifiziert (@MUAdifiziert) June 23, 2019

Cop out!! Delusional!! “I had them tested”, and didn’t reveal the results. Sweeping it under the rug with her “pretend positive” BS!! Still didn’t tell people that the lipsticks aren’t safe and not to use them. No recall! I hope her fans have learned not to trust her!! — Stephanie Dusing (@StephanieDusing) June 24, 2019

The whole thing was cringey … but when she pulled the “195,000 people could be satisfied but the 3 who aren’t…” shit I got heated. That’s classic manipulation and gaslighting to make people feel like it’s LESS of an issue and make those who are affected feel in the minority — Mallory Grissom (@WeTheGrissoms) June 23, 2019

That whole video screamed manipulation to me. "I don't wanna cry cuz I'll know what they'll say!" So…. Don't cry? And don't talk about crying? "I missed you guyssss!" So…. Just TALK to your fans? — skibbyeverafter (@skibbyeverafter) June 23, 2019

One Twitter user also said they received an email from Jaclyn Cosmetics regarding the refund, though they felt it was used to “gaslight” or manipulate customers.

Just received an email from @jaclyncosmetics. My personal favorite is how they not once mention that there have in fact been foreign objects found in their lipsticks. Gaslighting at its finest @Jaclynhill #RECALLJACLYNCOSMETICS ???? pic.twitter.com/rvzAvR1Yu6 — BRIT CLARKE (@_BRITCLARKE) June 23, 2019

Hill was previously accused of selling broken lipstick that caused swelling and bumps

After people began to receive orders from Jaclyn Cosmetics in early June, some said their lipstick was damaged upon opening. Others said their products broke after a single use and appeared to be melted when they were delivered.

Shortly after, some people began to share photos of lipstick that they say was coated with small white fuzz and hair when it arrived. Others said they also experienced small black dots on their lipstick, which created a gritty texture when applied.

In response, Hill said on Twitter at the time that she hadn’t “seen one other person complain” about damaged lipstick, but urged her followers to alert her if they had received a product with any problem.

If you have seen any other issue like this, please send with photos & I will OF COURSE address it. I’m sorry if I come off defensive, truly! — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) June 6, 2019

Also on Twitter, some people said they experienced severe irritation on their lips – including swelling, bumps, and cold sores – after using the lipsticks. A customer named Kristy Lynn previously told INSIDER that she noticed her arm and chin “breaking out” after wearing the shade “That Girl” for a few hours.

She also said her arm “broke out in a rash and became itchy and red” after swatching the products, and noticed that her bottom lip was “itchy, burning, and extremely swollen” after wearing it.

Update :/ please ignore my gross face I’m About to take some Benadryl and put an ice pack on them pic.twitter.com/m2NKJ8myUO — ???????????????????????? (@kristylynnn_) June 12, 2019

Some people think that Hill knew her products contained black dots and white fuzz before selling them

Before the launch of Jaclyn Cosmetics, Hill swatched each shade from her brand in an Instagram story. But before applying the shade “As If,” Hill looked at the lipstick, said “Oh my god, what is on there?” and then appeared to remove something from the product.

Though the video is still found on Hill’s Instagram in a story highlight, the clip has recently resurfaced on Twitter.

so even here on her personal lipsticks during the swatching even she had fuzzies on As If. at that point it would have been smart to check the lab for any problems #jaclynhill pic.twitter.com/3FhPvOuXPy — KittyTea ???? (@Kittyctea_) June 13, 2019

Now, some people believe the video is proof that Hill knew of problems with her lipstick before her brand officially launched.

She called herself out — Leonella Bellettini (@makeupbymissleo) June 14, 2019

The internet remains undefeated, I love it pic.twitter.com/M17MCf7jWl — صفية (@SassySafy_) June 13, 2019

Lol damn….. no kind of quality control at all. — pamdulce11 (@PamDulce11) June 14, 2019

Representatives for Jaclyn Cosmetics previously told INSIDER that ‘there are no safety concerns related to the lipsticks’

In the brand’s previous statement, representatives for Jaclyn Cosmetics said the brand was “distressed to learn that a small percentage” of customers received products “with quality issues related to the texture and the look-and-feel of the lipsticks.”

“We are deeply committed to making this right and ask that any customer experiencing issues with the quality of their product reach out to us directly for a refund.”

Representatives for Jaclyn Cosmetics did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.