YouTuber Jaclyn Hill returns to Twitter while her beauty brand says its ‘future is bright’ following its disastrous lipstick launch

caption Jaclyn Hill is a YouTuber, and the founder of Jaclyn Cosmetics. source Raymond Hall/Getty Images

YouTuber Jaclyn Hill returned to Twitter on Tuesday after deleting her social-media accounts in June following the failed launch of her beauty brand, Jaclyn Cosmetics.

She first came back with a single tweet that said “Hi babies,” and then responded to both fans and trolls who commented on her return.

Jaclyn Cosmetics also made a recent return to social media, saying in a statement on Friday that while the company is “sorry” for its failed launch, it is now “taking a moment to rebuild.”

The brand also said in its statement that the future of the company is “bright.”

On Tuesday, the beauty mogul returned to Twitter with a simple message for her fans: “Hi babies,” followed by a heart emoji.

The tweet was Hill’s first since the end of June, when she deleted her social-media accounts following backlash she received for selling lipstick that some said was damaged and caused swelling and bumps on the lips.

Following her tweet, Hill interacted with fans who said they were excited for her return so that they could once again talk about everything from makeup to Doritos.

However, the YouTuber and her followers were also met with “hurtful” memes and messages upon her comeback to the platform.

“I know that I’m supposed to be this ultra-tough human because I’m on social media,” Hill said in a tweet. “But seriously guys, some of you are so harsh and SO mean to one another it’s hurtful. Watching the way you speak to each other and to me is shocking every day.”

Hill also responded to a Twitter user who asked if she is in the process of creating eyebrow products.

The user was likely referencing documents that show the import history of Morphe – a beauty brand that Hill has a longtime partnership with – which were widely shared in July. The papers suggested that the brand was in the process of shipping products called “The Jaclyn Hill Primer” and “Dipbrow Pomade.”

But, according to Hill, she isn’t working on eyebrow products.

“?? I’m not working on brow products,” Hill wrote.

On Friday, four days before Hill returned to Twitter, her brand shared its first statement on social media in recent weeks. In a statement shared to Twitter and Instagram, Jaclyn Cosmetics said it’s “sorry” for its failed launch, but is now “taking a moment to rebuild.”

“At Jaclyn Cosmetics, we’re dedicated to giving you the best products and customer experience,” the brand said in its statement. “It is clear that our first launch did not meet the standards we’ve set as a brand, and for that we are truly sorry.”

“We will do better because you deserve better – from us and from our products,” it continued. “As we take a moment to rebuild, we just want you to know how grateful we are for the love and support we’ve received.”

“Your satisfaction is our top priority,” Jaclyn Cosmetics said. “The future is bright, and we’re so excited for what’s to come.”

Representatives for Jaclyn Hill and Jaclyn Cosmetics declined Insider’s request for further comment.