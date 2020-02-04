Jaclyn Hill says Jeffree Star has been ‘so real and so encouraging’ throughout the rocky launch of her makeup brand

caption Jaclyn Hill first began her YouTube channel in 2011. source Jaclyn Hill/YouTube

Jaclyn Hill did her makeup and talked about some of the struggles she faced in 2019 during a new YouTube video released on Monday.

At one point during the video, she thanked fellow YouTuber Jeffree Star for supporting her and being real throughout recent hardships, like the failed launch of her makeup brand.

Hill also confirmed that she has an upcoming collaboration in the works, though she didn’t clarify if it’s makeup-related.

Jaclyn Hill hit a rough patch in 2019, and it seems like fellow YouTubers helped her get through it.

The beauty YouTuber released a new video on Monday titled “GET READY WITH ME + OPENING UP (VULNERABLE),” in which she did her makeup and talked about struggles she’s faced in recent months. For example, she discussed her concerns with making YouTube videos after launching failed lipsticks last year.

She also shared some insight into her relationship with fellow YouTuber Jeffree Star.

Jaclyn Hill said Jeffree Star supported her after the launch of her beauty brand failed

Hill launched her namesake beauty brand, Jaclyn Cosmetics, with a line of lipsticks in May 2019. As customers began to receive their orders from the brand in June 2019, many said they had received damaged products and some said they caused infections on their lips.

According to Hill, Star was one of few YouTubers to be real with her following the failed launch. She mentioned the makeup mogul after encouraging her viewers to send a positive comment to others online.

“When you see something that you like, you should compliment it, call it out, make someone feel good about themselves, you know?” Hill said. “Well, right before I started filming, I talked on the phone – I FaceTimed actually – with Jeffree Star.”

“We just talked for like 15, 20 minutes and I have to say he has just been so real and so encouraging and I have to call it out because if you guys only knew half of the stuff and the things that happen and just the fakery behind the scenes in everything, not just YouTube and with beauty influencers, or anything like that.”

“And no, I’m not calling anybody out directly,” Hill continued. “I’m just saying, in general, it’s really hard to find real people who genuinely will just have a conversation, and more than anything, encourage you. And I talked to him on the phone and he was just so kind to me and so encouraging and just wants to see me succeed.”

She continued to say it felt “so good” to have a “powerhouse” CEO treat her kindly after everything she went through in 2019.

“He’s just always been kind to me and he’s had my back through this,” Hill said of Star. “He’s just been so great so I just wanted to take time, take a moment, to say I really appreciate him just for being so real and so honest because in the middle of all last year, a lot of people didn’t wanna talk to me.”

“It’s like you get scared, you get nervous,” she said of the people who she claims stopped talking to her. “You’re like ‘Oh god, I don’t wanna get pulled into that. I don’t wanna lose followers, I don’t wanna lose subscribers.’ But Jeffree is just not about that. Jeffree doesn’t give a s—, like he’s just had my back and I appreciate it.”

The YouTuber also said her online job now makes her feel anxious

Hill started her YouTube channel back in 2011, and now has more than 5.8 million subscribers. In recent years, however, some have speculated that Hill might quit her job as a YouTube creator. She addressed the rumors for the first time in her latest video.

“I see the tweets and the comments all the time from people being like, ‘Do you even like YouTube anymore? You don’t even film anymore. Just admit it. You don’t wanna be a YouTuber, just admit it. You’re only here because you wanna make money,'” Hill said.

“If we’re being totally transparent and honest with one another, yeah filming gives me major anxiety now because I know that every single thing that I do, people are literally gonna go in with a fine-tooth comb and a microscope and pick apart everything.”

According to Hill, she often attempts to film videos, but ends up crying and leaving the room.

Hill hinted at an upcoming collaboration, but didn’t reveal if it’s makeup-related

After saying that she had the influenza B virus in early January – and therefore took a break from social media – Hill denied accusations that she only makes YouTube videos when she has a new product to sell.

“Long story short, I’m coming out with a collaboration, a collaboration that I’ve worked so hard on and am so f—— excited to launch because you guys are going to s— your panties, it is so incredible,” she said. “I don’t think anyone is even ready for how amazing this product is that I’m going to be launching in a couple of weeks.”

“But the timing is such garbage,” Hill said. “I have been in contact with the company for the past like 10 days back and forth literally demanding that we push it back a couple of months because I’m like, I have not been on social media. I’m gonna look like I’m just here to make a sale and I’m only coming back to YouTube because of that.”

She did not clarify if the collaboration would be makeup-related, but said it will launch in a few weeks.

Representatives for Jaclyn Hill and Jeffree Star did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.