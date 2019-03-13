Jacob Wohl may have reported a death threat to the police that he faked himself

caption Wohl has a habit of sharing pictures of himself smoking a cigar while wearing gardening gloves. source Jacob Wohl/Instagram

Jacob Wohl filed a police report in Minneapolis while making a documentary trying to confirm a debunked conspiracy theory about Rep. Ilhan Omar.

In the documentary, he shows threats from an account by the name of Drake Holmes.

Drake Holmes is allegedly a fake account created by Wohl himself, NBC News and The Daily Beast reported.

Conspiracy theorist Jacob Wohl appeared to file a false report to Minnesota police, claiming he received death threats from a Twitter user named Drake Holmes.

According to The Daily Beast, the Drake Holmes account was fake, invented by Wohl himself.

Wohl, along with far-right conspiracy theorists and internet personalities Laura Loomer and Ali Alexander, released an online documentary called “Importing Ilhan” this week. In the documentary, the trio goes to Minneapolis to see if they can verify a debunked conspiracy theory about Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, whose district includes the city.

In part of the documentary – which was filmed in late February, before Wohl was banned from Twitter for making fake accounts – Wohl went to a local police department to file a report against what he said were death threats against him. In the scene where they file the report and describe the threats, the footage includes screenshots from an account that appears to be from Drake Holmes, or @Drakehomes612.

Here's a video clip showing Jacob Wohl reporting threats he received to the Minneapolis Police Department, and a screenshot of one particular “threat”—but the avatar image matches a fake Twitter account NBC News and The Daily Beast reported Wohl created. pic.twitter.com/bV7EZarJk8 — Tony Webster (@webster) March 13, 2019

The now-deleted account described itself as a Minneapolis-based “diversity coordinator.” Wohl had previously referenced threats from the account in Periscope live-streams.

“I hope you f—in know that if [I] bump into you in Dinkytown or anywhere else in my city I’m going shoot you and s— on your f—ing bodies,” the alleged threat read. “Get that f— out my city you piece of s—. Now.”

But according to both an NBC News reporter and The Daily Beast, the @Drakehomes612 account was actually a fake account created by Wohl.

A copy of the police report obtained by NBC News shows that messages from the @Drakehomes612 account were included in Wohl’s report.

Minneapolis Police sent over the threats Jacob Wohl reported and were submitted into evidence. One of them is the "Drake Holmes" direct message shown in Wohl's documentary. "Holmes" was Wohl, sending DMs to himself. Credit to @webster for scooping the police report. pic.twitter.com/u72KI5WbNu — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) March 13, 2019

Aaron Delgado, the real person whose photo is used for the account, is considering hiring an attorney.

“My face was making national news for all the wrong reasons,” he told NBC News. “I have no idea how any of this happened.”

This isn’t the first time Wohl may have gotten himself in trouble

Wohl has a history of schemes that may run afoul of the law

In 2017, The National Futures Association banned him from membership for life due to his involvement in an alleged securities scheme. Not long afterwards, the Arizona Corporation Committee ordered him and a business partner to pay tens of thousands of dollars “in connection with two hedge funds and a house-flipping venture.” The committee also ordered Wohl to pay $32,918 in restitution.

In October 2018, special counsel Robert Mueller’s office referred Wohl to the FBI because of his alleged participation in a plot to falsely accuse Mueller of sexual misconduct. Legal experts told Business Insider that Wohl could face charges that include obstruction of justice, making false statements, and witness tampering.

Ali Alexander, who participated in Wohl’s documentary, has distanced himself from the provocateur since the documentary was released.

“It confirms that he’s not operating at a level where there’s useful misinformation,” he told the Daily Beast. “But kind of stupid, vanity-filled, ego-fueled disinformation…. that won’t look good for Jacob.”

