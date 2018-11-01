Meet Jacob Wohl, the 20-year-old who allegedly tried to take down the Mueller Investigation — and failed spectacularly

caption Jacob Wohl is a prolific tweeter allegedly embroiled in a plot to take down Robert Mueller with false sexual assault accusations. source Jacob Wohl/Instagram

Jacob Wohl is a 20-year-old conservative conspiracy theorist famous for his pro-Trump Twitter personality.

Before that, he gained notoriety for running a financial fund using money from people in his high school, which ended when he was banned from securities trading.

Wohl was recently implicated in an alleged plot to take down Special Counsel Robert Mueller. The plot involved paying off women to fabricate sexual assault allegations against him.

Jacob Wohl is an accomplished young man.

Only 20, he’s already been sanctioned by the Arizona Corporation Commission, investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may soon be the subject of an FBI investigation.

He’s also one of President Donald Trump’s biggest supporters.

On Monday, Wohl dominated the news when he was reportedly linked to a plot to take down Special Counsel Robert Mueller by paying off a woman to fabricate sexual assault allegations. Mueller’s office found out about the plan and referred the matter to the FBI.

But who exactly is Jacob Wohl? Where did he come from? And how did he get involved in presidential punditry and political dirty tricks?

Jacob Wohl became famous on Twitter for constantly tweeting at Trump

If you’ve ever clicked through one of Trump’s tweets and looked at the replies, there’s a good chance you’ll find Wohl there.

He first made his name on Twitter in the early days of Trump’s presidency by incessantly replying to almost every tweet and touting his unflagging support. In the replies of almost any Trump tweet you’ll find Wohl lavishing praise and spreading conspiracy theories.

Instead of endlessly complaining, Democrats should get down on their knees and thank President Trump for his never ending list of achievements — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) July 21, 2018

It's time to LOCK UP Mueller, Brennan, Crooked, Bill and the rest of these treasonous dirtbags! — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) September 5, 2018

LONG LIVE JUSTICE KAVANAUGH! pic.twitter.com/IMfzbwmAiR — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) October 6, 2018

When will Robert Mueller be charged for his role in #UraniumOne? — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) August 20, 2018

Andrew Cuomo is a communist! Give him a one way ticket to Cuba — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) August 17, 2018

Through his replies to Trump, Wohl’s own tweets frequently went viral, and he ultimately built his own following, which now hovers around 179,000. It didn’t hurt that Trump himself sometimes retweets Wohl’s praise.

Wohl then built his Twitter punditry into a larger media career. He’s been on Fox Business news and writes for the Gateway Pundit, a far-right propaganda site that frequently publishes hoaxes and conspiracy theories.

He also started his own publication, Offended America, which was later renamed to The Washington Reporter. It’s most famous for apparently plagiarizing its code of ethics from the investigative journalism publication ProPublica. He also has a YouTube channel where he espouses conspiracy theories, such as the false claim popular on the right that people in the movie industries are covering up a massive pedophilia ring.

Before all that, Wohl was implicated in alleged financial fraud

Wohl wasn’t always famous for being a Trump supporter. When he was a student at Santiago High School in Corona, California, he ran a money management group called Wohl Capital Investment Group. He told Bloomberg that he took investments from fellow students, teachers, and the school principal – and ultimately raised around $500,000 from people around the country. He called himself the “Wohl of Wall Street.”

It didn’t work out. One client, David Diedrich, alleged that Wohl told him his $75,000 investment increased to more than $89,000. But when he asked for the funds, Wohl sent him a check for just $44,000, according to Bloomberg.

caption Wohl has a habit of sharing pictures of himself smoking a cigar while wearing gardening gloves. source Jacob Wohl/Instagram

Diedrich filed a complaint with the National Futures Association, which regulates derivatives trading. Other investors filed complaints to the Arizona Corporation Commission, saying that Wohl misrepresented the scope and operations of his funds. In some promotional materials, for example, Wohl said he had nine years of trading experience, which meant he would have been working in financial markets since he was eight years old.

In 2017, The National Futures Association banned Wohl from NFA membership for life. A few months later, the Arizona Corporation Committee ordered him and a business partner, Matthew Johnson, to pay a $5,000 penalty for committing securities fraud, also alleging they illegally participated in a house-flipping scheme. The committee also ordered Wohl to pay $32,918 in restitution.

caption He views himself as a businessman. source Jacob Wohl/Instagram

“Wohl and Johnson, posted advertisements on Craigslist in connection with a promissory note offering to fund a house-flipping venture, making several misrepresentations regarding company size, the experience of the employees, and risk associated with the investment,” the committee said in a statement. “The Commission found that Wohl, Johnson, and their affiliated companies were not licensed to provide investment advice or registered to offer and sell securities in Arizona.”

The federal Securities and Exchange Commission also investigated Wohl’s businesses, according to Bloomberg. But it ultimately decided not to take any enforcement action, according to a document from July 2017 Wohl provided to the financial news site Benzinga.

Wohl is also known for tweets in which he claimed to have overheard liberals quietly supporting Trump

One famous genre of Wohl tweet is where he purports to be at a local “hipster coffee shop” and overhears people on the left secretly conspire to support Republicans. He’s tweeted variations on this same idea several times over.

I just left a hipster coffee shop in downtown LA. There was a group of young Democrats murmuring to each other that they know the "Suspicious Packages" were an inside job to make Republicans look bad — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) October 24, 2018

I was sitting in a hipster coffee shop in Downtown LA this morning and couldn't help but overhear the 6 college age women seated at a table who were clamering with excitement and joy over the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) October 5, 2018

Even coffee shop hipster liberals are marveling at President Trump's success with North Korea — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) April 20, 2018

Even coffee-shop-hipster liberals are in awe at President Trump's diplomatic breakthroughs all around the world — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) May 10, 2018

I was in a hipster coffee shop (safe space) here in LA and the libs were whispering to each other how @realDonaldTrump is doing great for the economy, got them a raise at work and will definitely be re-elected in 2020 — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) January 13, 2018

I just a left a hipster coffee shop. It was packed with liberals, whispering amongst each other about what a commendable job President Trump did with Vladimir Putin this morning in Helsinki — America is PROUD! ???????? — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) July 16, 2018

I just left a hipster coffee shop in the Fairfax District, here in Los Angeles. I can tell you one thing: Jewish support for President Trump is higher than ever! — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) October 27, 2018

Where is this coffee shop? Are all these tweets about the same one? Wohl didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s requests for comment.

It’s possible that Wohl doesn’t take his own tweets seriously. He tweeted out a link to a Daily Dot article making fun of him for the trope in July.

Are hipster coffee shops the new secret hotbed of Trump fans?https://t.co/FBEri2LE6Z — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) July 19, 2018

Wohl’s currently embroiled in a scandal over possibly creating false sexual assault claims against Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

This week, Wohl was reportedly connected to a plot to take down Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Records show that Wohl appears to run the company Surefire Intelligence. Along with the right-wing lobbyist Jack Burkman, Surefire Intelligence offered women five figures to falsely accuse Mueller of sexual assault, according to NBC News and The Atlantic. Despite the fact that Surefire’s phone number is registered to Wohl’s mother, Wohl maintains he has no connection to Surefire Intelligence.

Wohl published documents that purport to prove the allegations on The Gateway Pundit on Tuesday. But Jim Hoft, the conspiracy theorist who runs the site, retracted the article and said he’d address the allegations against Wohl on Thursday.

Mueller referred the case to the FBI for investigation, and legal experts told Business Insider that Wohl could face charges that include obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and false statements.

Meanwhile, Wohl continues to push the baseless theory that Mueller sexually assaulted women. Like President Trump and other right-wing media figures, he views the special counsel investigation into Russian election interference as illegitimate.

Someone inside Mueller’s office likely sent out the hoax email claiming to be a woman offered payment to make an accusation against Mueller! They know that Mueller’s real victims are coming forward! Tick tock… — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) October 31, 2018

As always, the MSM spins up FAKE NEWS to protect the Mueller Witch Hunt! — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) October 30, 2018

If the FBI launches an investigation into Wohl, he won’t have to look far for a lawyer. In addition to being a Trump surrogate himself, David Wohl, Jacob’s father, is a criminal defense attorney.