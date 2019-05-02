Jacobson Pharma Issues Positive Profit Alert

Expects to Record Over 20% Increase in Profit Attributable to Shareholders

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 2 May 2019 – Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited (“Jacobson Pharma“ or the “Company”; Stock Code: 2633), a leading company engaging in the research, development, production, marketing and sale of generic drugs and proprietary medicines, has today announced a positive profit alert. Based on a preliminary review on the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the financial year ended 31 March 2019, the Group is expected to record an increase of over 20% in the consolidated profit attributable to shareholders of the Company as compared with that for the financial year ended 31 March 2018.

The encouraging results were mainly attributable to a steady growth of generic drug business along with the sales revenue generated from newly in-licensed products coupled with an uplifted sales performance on proprietary medicines. Operating leverages and financial savings derived from cost control measures, as well as fair value gain on investment properties of the Group are also expected to contribute to the above-mentioned increase.

Embedding the strategies of regional expansion and targeted portfolio enhancement through in-licensing or products developed in-house, Jacobson Pharma aims to become a leading generic drug and proprietary medicine company in Asia by building a commercially competitive platform in the region.

Backed by a vertically-integrated supply chain and its efficient production facilities as well as a robust in-house research and development pipeline, the Group is among the few with the most extensive sales and distribution coverage in both the private and public sectors in Hong Kong and is poised for a broadened geographic footprint.

Mr. Derek Sum, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jacobson Pharma, said, “The expected increase in earnings of the Company reflects the effectiveness of our across-the-board efforts and demonstrates our capabilities to execute on our growth strategies. From expanding our product portfolios to optimizing the operating leverage across our production facilities as well as implementing effective cost controls, our holistic and prudent approach is aimed at facilitating the Group’s long-term growth and creating value for our shareholders.”





