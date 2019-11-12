Jacobson Pharma Launches Smartfish Health Nutrition Products from Norway in Greater China and Asia Pacific Region

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 12 November 2019 – Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited (“Jacobson Pharma” or the “Group”; Stock Code: 2633), a leading company engaging in research, development, production, marketing and sale of generic drugs and proprietary medicines, announced the launch of Smartfish’s health nutrition range of products in Greater China (including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan) and Asia under an exclusive distribution agreement with Smartfish AS, a branded health nutrition company incorporated in Norway.









Smartfish provides products for the consumer health nutrition range and ​ is the official supplier of sports nutrition drinks to sports clubs and national teams, including English Premier League Tottenham Hotspurs Football Club

According to the agreement, the Group has an in-licensed right for 10 years to distribute and market Smartfish’s consumer health products in Greater China and the Asia Pacific Region, covering four product ranges, namely “Smartfish Recharge” for sports nutrition, “Smartfish Resolve” for improving metabolic health and diabetes care, “Smartfish Reflect” for promoting adults’ brain health and cognitive function, and “Smartfish Cream” for benefiting children’s brain development

Built upon a patented emulsion technology and clinically substantiated, Smartfish’s Omega-3-enhanced nutritional drinks and emulsion products complement the fast-growing medical and consumer nutrition markets with products of evidence-based health benefits.

Differentiated from standard fish oil supplements, Smartfish’s emulsion carries high levels of Omega 3 fatty acids, in synergy with other nutrients, that can produce the potentiating anti-inflammatory effects to deliver various health benefits . It can also ensure a tasty delivery of nutrients by protecting Omega-3 fatty acids, which are rich in fish oil, from oxidizing and forming the rancid taste. The products are clinically tested, and all health benefit claims for Smartfish products are supported by rigorous science.

Smartfish’s products range provides health nutrition for the elderly and the young, medical nutrition for chronic disease patients, and sports nutrition for athletes. Smartfish has established itself as a trusted nutritional source for professional athletes worldwide being the official supplier of sports nutrition drinks to sports clubs and national teams, which include English Premier League Tottenham Hotspurs Football Club and Norwegian Nordic Combined National Team of Skiing.

Jacobson Pharma’s strategic collaboration with Smartfish also included a shareholding investment of 9.04% of Smartfish’s issued capital made in July 2019, which is expected to forge a stronger partnership and platform for both companies on exploring potential business cooperation in the high growing consumer health nutrition market in the future.

Mr. Derek Sum, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jacobson Pharma, comments, “We welcome Smartfish’s nutrition products with well-documented potency to our consumer health product portfolio. The health nutrition market has witnessed strong growth driven by the greater inclination towards self-care and health problems prevention, alongside a growing aged population and increase in disposable income. Through this collaboration, Jacobson Pharma has primed itself to collaborate with Smartfish in exploiting the latent demand for clinically substantiated health nutrition products to meet different lifestyle and healthcare needs among consumers in Greater China and the Asia Pacific Region.”





Jacobson Pharma is a leading generic drug company in Hong Kong. The Group’s proprietary brand portfolio, notably being Po Chai Pills (「保濟丸」), Ho Chai Kung Tji Thung San (「何濟公止痛退熱散」), Contractubex Scar Gel (「秀碧除疤膏」) , Flying Eagle Wood Lok Medicated Oil (「飛鷹活絡油」), Tong Tai Chung Woodlok Oil (「唐太宗活絡油」), Doan’s Ointment (「兜安氏藥膏」), Saplingtan (「十靈丹」), Shiling Oil (「十靈油」) and Col-gan Tablet (「傷風克」) have been widely recognised by the market. The Group aims to enrich its portfolio through addition of high value-added products covering sterile injections, oncology products as well as orphan drugs and biosimilars. With its corporate headquarters based in Hong Kong, the Group has also established its operating subsidiaries in China, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore and Cambodia forming a regional commercial platform to tap the market potential in the Asia Pacific and Greater China region. Jacobson Pharma has been a constituent stock of MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index since 1 June 2017. For more details about Jacobson Pharma, please visit the Group’s website:

About Smartfish AS

Smartfish is a company incorporated in Norway which focuses on research & development, production and marketing of advanced, science-based and clinically documented nutritional products. Smartfish provides unique nutritional solutions for both medical use and consumer health. Its nutrition products are based on a proprietary emulsion technology that enables the effective delivery of high levels of Omega 3 fatty acids, whey protein and other nutrients. Smartfish has a number of ongoing clinical development projects and studies in the pipeline in close collaboration with renowned researchers and institutions around the world. The company was founded in 2001 and is now headquartered in Oslo, Norway with an operating subsidiary in Lund, Sweden. Smartfish’s main shareholders include Investinor (a Norwegian-based fund) and Industrifonden (a Nordic fund). Learn more on www.smartfishnutrition.com.