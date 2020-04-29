Jada Pinkett Smith says she learned she doesn’t know Will Smith ‘at all’ while self-isolating together

Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about what she’s learned about her relationship with husband Will Smith while self-isolating together.

I think one of the things that I realized is that I don’t know Will at all,” the actress said.

Pinkett Smith said that lately she’s been spending her time trying to “dissolve all the stories and all of the ideas of Will that I’ve built around those stories” and work on the couple’s friendship.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jada Pinkett Smith says that she’s learned more about her and Will Smith’s relationship while self-isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have to be honest. I think one of the things that I realized is that I don’t know Will at all,” Pinkett Smith said during the latest episode of Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk,” which was released on Wednesday.

During the episode, the 48-year-old “Girls Trip” star spoke candidly about the effects of the quarantine with daughter Willow Smith, mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, relationship counselor Michaela Boehm, and John Gray Ministries and wife Aventer Gray.

“I feel like there’s a layer that you get to,” Pinkett Smith said of her and Smith’s relationship. “Life gets busy and then you create these stories in your head and then you hold onto these stories and that is your idea of your partner, but that’s not who your partner is.”

The actress went on to say that she and Smith, who have been married since 1997, have been using the time at home to work on themselves as individuals and as a pair.

“Going through the process of having to dissolve all the stories and all of the ideas of Will that I’ve built around those stories, the thing that Will and I are learning to do is be friends,” she said.

She continued: You get into all these ideas of what intimate relationships are supposed to look like, what marriages are supposed to be, so Will and I are in the process of him taking the time to learn to love himself, me taking the time to learn to love myself, and us building a friendship along the way.”

Pinkett Smith and the “Aladdin” star, who share kids Willow and Jaden Smith, have spoken openly their relationship.

Pinkett Smith previously told late-night host Stephen Colbert that they speak about their hardships “to kind of get rid of the idea that people in the public eye have perfect relationships.”

caption Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have two kids together. source Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

During a joint “Red Table Talk” episode, the couple also revealed the steps they took to rebuild their relationship after deciding to break up “within our marriage.”

Pinkett Smith has also explained that she and Smith don’t call themselves married anymore because of the expectations that go along with the term “marriage.”

“I needed a different form to dissolve all the expectations that I had of a marriage,” Pinkett Smith told People. “I needed to do that to see Will outside of husband and see him as a human being.”

Watch the full “Red Table Talk” episode below.