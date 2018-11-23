Jada Pinkett Smith says she’s ‘not mature enough to have a divorce’

Jada Pinkett Smith has previously shared her unfiltered thoughts on marriage.

Jada Pinkett Smith has previously shared her unfiltered thoughts on marriage.
  • Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about relationships in a teaser video for the next episode of her Facebook Watch Series called “Red Table Talk.”
  • During the episode, which will be available online Monday, the actress sits down with singer Toni Braxton and mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris for a candid discussion.
  • “For me personally, I’m not mature enough to have a divorce, I’m just not,” Pinkett Smih (who has been married to Will Smith since 1997) says.
  • The “Girls Trip” star said she wouldn’t handle the dividing up of assets very well. “This’ll be smashed in shambles,” she said, referring to the show’s titular red table.
  • Watch the video below.

