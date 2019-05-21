Jada Pinkett Smith says she ‘had an unhealthy relationship to porn’

caption Jada Pinkett Smith discussed her “unhealthy” relationship with pornography on “Red Table Talk.” source Red Table Talk/Facebook

Jada Pinkett Smith spoke about her “unhealthy relationship to porn” on the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series called “Red Table Talk.”

The actress said that she had a reliance “back in the day” when she wasn’t in a relationship and was practicing abstinence.

The “Girls Trip” star went on to say that she believed “it was filling an emptiness.” She added that pornography can sometimes create “an unrealistic expectation.”

Prior to sitting down with mother Adrienne Banfield Norris and daughter Willow Smith to discuss the effects of pornography on relationships, Pinkett Smith said that “back in the day, I had a little porn addiction.” The 47-year-old actress went on to say that she wasn’t in a relationship at the time and for her, magazines and VHS tapes were the most accessible mediums.

Addressing Willow Smith, Pinkett Smith said: “You had to really go on an adventure to go see some pornography, whereas for your generation, it’s on your phone. It’s porn in your pocket.”

Pinkett Smith later corrected herself for using the term “addiction” “lightly.”

“I’ll say now that I had an unhealthy relationship to porn at one point in my life where I was trying to practice abstinence,” she said.

The “Girls Trip” star went on to say that she thought that “it was filling an emptiness.” She added that pornography can sometimes create “an unrealistic expectation.”

During the conversation, Banfield Norris said that she “grew up in a household that created a lot of shame” and porn was “freeing,” while Smith said that she was exposed to porn through Tumblr when she was 10 or 11 years old.

