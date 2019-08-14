Jada Pinkett Smith says she and Will Smith talk so candidly about their relationship because they want people to know they don’t have a perfect marriage

Jada Pinkett Smith appeared on CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and revealed why she and husband Will Smith decided to talk openly about their marriage on her Facebook Watch series called “Red Table Talk.”

Pinkett Smith said that they wanted to “get rid of the idea that people in the public eye have perfect relationships. We were kind of sick of living up to that.”

She also said a lot of times, both partners don’t sit down to talk about their relationship together.

As a result of Smith discussing “what his pitfalls were in the relationship and in his family,” other “successful men” told the pair that hearing Smith talk about his low points was eye-opening.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Jada Pinkett Smith says that she and Will Smith talk openly about their relationship because they want people to know they don’t have a perfect marriage.

The two stars previously participated in a two-part episode for Pinkett Smith’s popular Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk” and didn’t hold back from discussing their hardships as a couple. During an appearance on CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday, the actress said that there were two reasons why they chose to speak candidly.

“[It] was really to kind of get rid of the idea that people in the public eye have perfect relationships,” Pinkett Smith said. “We were kind of sick of living up to that. We were real sick of it.”

Read more: Will Smith says that he stopped watching Jada Pinkett Smith’s hit talk show: ‘They telling all our business’

The “Angel Has Fallen” star went on to say that it was important for her and Smith to talk together because “sometimes you see just women do it alone or you just see a guy do it.”

“Us coming together and taking responsibility for both of our parts and also Will being the successful guy that he is and being willing to share what his pitfalls were in the relationship and in his family, you can’t imagine how many other successful men called and went, ‘Wow, my wife has been saying the same thing for years. Because you said it, it opened my eyes and because you said it, now I’m willing to listen.'”

caption Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith talked about their relationship on “Red Table Talk.” source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Pinkett Smith, who has been married to Smith since 1997, also told Colbert that “one of the most beautiful parts about being in a partnership with Will is that he’s learned to teach me how to laugh and just have a good time with life.”

Pinkett Smith and Smith got married in 1997 and have been open about their relationship on multiple occasions. During their joint “Red Table Talk” episode, the couple revealed the steps they took to rebuild their relationship after deciding to break up “within our marriage.”

After detailing the “low point” of their marriage, which took place after Pinkett Smith’s 40th birthday, Smith realized that his ego and vision for an ideal family led to the demise of their relationship.

The “Aladdin” star said that he “had a public perception that I wanted to project of our relationship, of the family, and what my kids are and what my wife is and what we are in the world.”

Read more: Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith open up about the day their ‘marriage came crashing down’

“I was building a picture,” he said. “I grew up in a household where I was scared and watched my father beat my mother up. I was gonna build the complete opposite of that.”

Once he came to the realization, he had “to let go of the picture” and “let go of the dream,” which he called devastating.

Pinkett Smith has also explained that she and Smith don’t call themselves married anymore because of the expectations that go along with the term “marriage.”

“I needed a different form to dissolve all the expectations that I had of a marriage,” Pinkett Smith told People. “I needed to do that to see Will outside of husband and see him as a human being.”

Watch the video below (Pinkett Smith talks about her relationship with Smith at 2:40).