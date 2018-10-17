Jada Pinkett Smith explains why she and Will Smith don’t say they’re married anymore

caption Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been married for about two decades. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith tied the knot in 1997, but prefer to not use the term “married” to define their relationship.

The actress explained that after being married for 20 years, the two have reached a stage where they don’t want to be preoccupied with the expectations that come with a label.

“I needed a different form to dissolve all the expectations that I had of a marriage,” Pinkett Smith told People. “I needed to do that to see Will outside of husband and see him as a human being.”

The 47-year-old, who shares children Willow and Jaden with Smith, elaborated, saying that “we all have these expectations.”

“‘Oh, this is what a husband is. This is what a wife is.’ I started dissolving all the ideas and expectations and labels,” she continued.

Pinkett Smith added that when her Red Table Talk show returns on Monday, she and Smith will further discuss “redefining our relationship” and “going from calling ourselves married to becoming life partners.”

Previously, Smith opened up about their relationship and said that they “refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life.”

He added that there’s “nothing that would break our relationship.” and Pinkett Smith “has my support till death, and it feels so good to get to that space.”

